Knowledge sharing the goal of new project

Sometimes, a lot of knowledge can be a good thing.

That's part of the thinking behind a travelling project slated to hit the region later this year.

The Knowledge Circles Project will be in the county Sept. 16 to tap the broader community's thoughts on how to best forge the future of a huge swath of land running from Georgian Bay to the Frontenac Arch in the eastern part of the province.

"We want to develop the capacity for grassroots and inclusive leadership," said Leora Berman of the Land Between national charity, which will host four circles across the province in the coming months in partnership with the Hastings Stewardship Council and Curve Lake First Nation.

"We want people to understand they are the base of change and knowledge. We hope this becomes an annual or biannual event."

And while the date has been set regionally, the location is still being firmed up with Berman suggesting Orillia's Highwayman Inn as a probable location for the free event she hopes attracts about 100 people.

The initiative traces its roots to indigenous talking circles; an ancient and traditional way of sharing knowledge, finding solutions and building community.

Berman said this concept, which involves passing an Eagle father from one participant to another as a "testament of truth, love and faith," will help ensure the project remains a grassroots model of inclusive leadership across the region.

"The governance structure is extremely effective," who noted politicians of any stripe aren't welcome at the event.

While attendance is free and open to everyone (well, except politicians), Berman hopes to bring together those she said know the land intimately and have seen significant changes in the region's soil, water and wildlife habitats over the years by involving First Nations' peoples, farmers, hunters, anglers, woodlot owners, beekeepers, gardeners, kayakers and hikers.

"They all share a very common denominator," she said, noting proceedings from the events will be published so government resource managers get a line on what people are thinking. "They all live off and share the land.

And while some of those players might oppose activities like hunting on moral grounds, Berman said that bringing together those with differing viewpoints can create an effective dialogue.

"They may think they don't have the same views. I guess the magic is that this allows you to hear and get to know another viewpoint."

Project funding is being provided by the province's Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration with $151,000 over two fiscal periods.

The group is just finalizing its website, which should go live later this spring and have registration details. For more information about the parent organization, visit thelandbetween.ca.

