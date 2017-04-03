Eyers to speak at OMAH event

The History Committee at the Orillia Museum of Art and History is pleased to announce Steve Eyers as guest speaker on April 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Eyers, nephew of Orillia’s own Gordon Lightfoot and a member of the popular duo Even Steven, will give the audience an up-close-and-personal look at the life and times of his famous uncle.

Lightfoot was born in Orillia on Nov. 17, 1938. It was clear from the beginning, singing in the choir and competing at Kiwanis Music Festivals that Lightfoot had a special talent. His music reflects the beauty and spirit of Canada and has stood the test of time. Canadians from coast to coast carry the lyrics of his songs in their minds. Canadian Railroad Trilogy, Christian Island and North Ontario are just a few of the songs that capture the essence of Canada and Canadians.

Lightfoot has achieved international acclaim for his music. He is the recipient of multiple Juno Awards, of the Order of Canada as well as numerous other accolades. He is not only a great Canadian; he is a great Orillian. He has given back to his community, holding numerous concerts to support the building of the YMCA camp, the Huronia Symphony Orchestra, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital and the Orillia Opera House.

Orillia celebrates his success, contribution to Canadian music and his generosity in many ways. Lightfoot is an inductee of the Orillia Hall of Fame, and the opera house theatre was renamed Gordon Lightfoot Auditorium. The local walking trail was named the Lightfoot Trail and, annually, the City of Orillia hosts Lightfoot Days, when all things Lightfoot are celebrated.

Eyers will give a unique look at Lightfoot from a family perspective. What was it like to hear your uncle sing on the radio? How did it inspire his own musical career?

Eyers was born and raised in Orillia, is a graduate of Park Street Collegiate Institute and studied pre-law at the University of Toronto.

In 1978, music beckoned. Eyers and his long-time friend, Steve McEown, moved to Calgary and began their musical careers as the duo Even Steven. They have been together ever since. Even Steven has opened for many bands including The Good Brothers and The Martels and continues to play to packed houses locally.

Eyers recently became part of a four-piece Gordon Lightfoot tribute band. The band will perform at the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts in Barrie on May 6.

Eyers, in addition to his musical work, is employed at a golf course, is married and lives with his family in Barrie.

Admission is free and all are welcome.