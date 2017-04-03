Details discussed on backyard hen bylaw

The City of Orillia is one step closer to allowing residential backyard hens, but there are still a lot of roads to cross before the issue gets to the other side.

A statutory public meeting was held Monday night on a municipally initiated zoning bylaw amendment that would start a process, which would culminate with a pilot project being launched later this spring.

Hens aren't like any other potential pet, much to the chagrin of residents who both want to raise the chickens in their backyards and are dismayed by the red tape involved in the entire process. Orillia resident Mike Vanderjagt openly pondered about the process involved to councillors during the meeting.

"I was wondering why the keeping of four hens would require a zoning change," he opined when the floor was open to the public. "We're allowed to have a vegetable garden; I could put my whole front yard in pumpkins if I wanted to. If I wanted to keep two Saint Bernards in a bachelor apartment and breed them, I could do that. None of that requires a zoning amendment.

It isn't a zoning change in the sense of making changes to properties in question, planning co-ordinator Susan Votour replied, but rather in changing the mechanism needed to allow the project to begin.

"The definition of agricultural use in the zoning bylaw prohibits the keeping of poultry, period," she said. "For that reason, we actually have to amend the zoning bylaw to include the definition of hen coop."

The pilot project is the right way to go at this time, said Coun. Jeff Clark, who has been part of the hen coop process as a member of the Orillia Food Council.

"The food council was very involved and had a lot of good input, a lot of good feedback. I think they'll be happy that some citizens are going to have an opportunity to do this," Clark said. "I think the pilot project is good. That's what best practice would seem to indicate around the province and around the country. It gives us an opportunity to collect feedback after the two years and makes a decision based on that feedback that's best for our city.

The pilot project set out by staff calls for no more than 12 residents getting the chance to house four or less hens for the two-year time frame. The hen coops can only be situated on properties of 500 square metres or greater. Higher density areas, such as in the West Ridge area, would be excluded.

Coun. Mason Ainsworth has some issues with the restrictions and apparently, he's not alone.

"I'm hearing that from quite a few people; even in talking with a few people from the conservation authority," he said. "The big thing for them is it's great we're moving in this direction and that we're opening it up for people to have healthier food, for example, of having it local within their own backyard... But if people want to do it, and they don't have the space, what are you going to do for them?"

The time to look at any potential changes, Ainsworth said, is at the May meeting when it returns to the council table.

Except in special circumstances - particularly surrounding council's summer schedule - planning decisions usually aren't ratified by council until at least two weeks after the public meeting. The issue will be placed on the May 1 council agenda, the next time council sits.

But don't expect to go to city hall to get an application for a hen permit May 2. If the bylaw is passed, council will then have to pass changes to the city's municipal code in order to actually permit the keeping of hens. Those changes will be presented to council at the May 15 meeting.

If the bylaw passes, an appeal period begins. If no appeal is launched within 20 days, the bylaw is enacted. The city would begin advertising the project June 1, with a hopeful roll-out date of June 5.

