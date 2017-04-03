Communities come together for a good cause

PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES

On Saturday, the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka held its third annual Move to Give fundraiser. Eight communities in the region held simultaneous fundraisers to raise money for the local services provide by each respective Y. Region-wide, a goal of $85,000 was set in advance of the day. In Orillia, organizers hoped to bring in $7,000 in a 5K run/walk along the Lightfoot Trail, money that would be used to support low-income members of the community access the services provided at the Peter Street Y.