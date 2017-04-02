Mariposa Market keeps baking fun after 30 years

Most Orillians will tell you April 27, 1987 was a day where the downtown changed for the better.

That was the day Mariposa Market opened its doors for the first time. Three decades later, the business is as synonymous with downtown Orillia as any other business in operation then or now.

Mariposa celebrated its 30th birthday a couple of weeks early, giving out free cupcakes to anyone who wanted a sweet treat during business hours Sunday.

There every step of the way has been owner Bob Willsey. As he reflected on how the shop has been a success, he pointed to his staff and the way they all try to make Mariposa unique.

“I've got people who work here at the store, some have been here almost 30 years,” he said Sunday during the birthday celebration. “The one thing about here is that we sort do a little bit of everything.... Our whole business is based on cakes and cookies and doughnuts, sort of fun stuff. When it comes to gift ware, we look for unique, quirky sort of things.

“In a way, we're sort of fortunate we're in such a fun business,” he added. “It's not banking, where you have to do it. It's like entertainment shopping.”

Mariposa wasn't the Willsey family's first foray into the food service industry in Orillia. They opened Nancy's Bakery first in 1983. A few years after Mariposa was operational, Apple Annie's was added into the mix. When Willsey brought Mariposa to life, he looked to stores he had visited in his travels in his previous career around the province, pointing the the Cullen Country Barn in Markham or Joe Young's General Store in Wawa as inspirations.

“I really liked that general store theme, almost like a nostalgic shop,” Willsey explained. “Shopping was pretty utilitarian... we were thinking of something that was a little more fun or engaging, that kind of captured the flavour of heritage.”

The main portion of Mariposa, the former furniture shop which houses the bulk of the breads, coffees and cakes on the main floor, was the first portion to open. The Mariposa Scent Shop followed in 1990, with the Seasons Shop opening in 1992. Most recently, an addition was put onto the building in the rear, allowing for an expanded kitchen and increased seating space.

The renovations, completed last year, added about 1,000 square feet of space. That kind of investment into the building bodes well for the future of the business. Even though he has 30 years under his belt, Willsey has no plans to retire anytime soon.

“We do pretty fun stuff here,” Willsey said. “It's kind of a nice way to earn a living, creating treats for people.”

A perk of ownership, of course, would be the access to all the treats created each day at Mariposa. Unsurprisingly, Willsey said there isn't one “go-to” baked good he finds himself eating all the time. The one constant to his snacking is freshness.

“I can go down to get a cheese bread that comes right out of the oven or an eclair right when they finish putting the whipped cream in it,” he said. “I'm spoiled.”

