What to do with the money?

With the recent announcement from the government that $33.8 million of 'misfiled' taxes has been found in an unused account, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change is ecstatic.

"We can finally rebuild our Ministry and get on with the task of mitigating a changing climate," claims an unidentified member of Parliament.

When I hear of news like this (which is not very often) the ol' brain cells start working overtime as to where a windfall like this could be best utilized. Is it better to dump the whole budget on one mega-project, or spread it out over several smaller projects? As this is an unexpected budgetary influx, apparently there is no existing plan for the allotment of such funding. Typical, eh?

So, should the proposed South Georgian Bay Wind Turbine project finally get the go-ahead? I've read that the Wasaga Beach phase of the project will be a bit tricky to install, what with all the swimmers demanding the beach be available for use during construction. Personally, I would think that the cooling effect of all those giant fans would be a blessing on a hot and humid day (and experts are predicting that the summer of 2017 will be the hottest and stickiest one, ever).

Of course there is also the proposed granite rock aggregate project, which although is private enterprise, the government will have to issue permits to take in revenue to cover the cost of issuing those permits; plus 10% for office administration. The end result of having all that free rock removed from the Crown Lands between Kingston and Parry Sound, will be a blessing to road builders throughout the region. Apparently there will be a 100-metre buffer zone around existing resorts so as to preserve the natural integrity of cottage country, but unfortunately that's not been confirmed.

But what of the smaller projects, also deserving of a cash boost? A group in Guelph wants to make recycling bins out of biodegradable material, and a chap in Ottawa would like to see all cotton and wool fabrics carry an tag that states the material is organic. There are no doubt many more great ideas that just need a touch of cash to make the economy boom.

Locally, we need a filtration system installed on Lake Simcoe. Where the water spews from the big lake into the smaller Lake Couchiching is the ideal site for such an ingenious plan, as the shores create a narrow neck which would reduce the cost ten-fold if the dam would otherwise have be built from Atherley to Strawberry Island to Grape Island to Victoria Point. Despite the protests coming from a small but vocal minority of "Save Simcoe" radicals, this filtration project would greatly enhance the quality of water to be enjoyed by those who cottage on Georgian Bay.

The project to get the most funding (my guess) will no doubt be the expansion of the Clean Air program to all of Ontario, instead of the current coverage of just the southern residents of our province. With the extra funding available, this program will include not only cars, but all lawnmowers, snowmobiles, dirt bikes, personal watercraft, and gas-powered model airplanes. All those northern garages and heli-ports will need state-of-the-art internet connected computers to handle the checking and verifying of these machines, but hello fresh air!

The amount of money being badgered about would nicely construct a learning-retreat centre for government employees who have to deal with the causes of climate change. By providing a one-stop educational center, staffers could fly in from all points of the province to the Oro-Barrie air field and be shuttled in hydrogen-powered buses to the a leading edge green-feel building. As you may have heard, a big drawback to this plan is the construction of a single-use express lane from the airport to the retreat centre. And the required lengthening of the landing strip to accommodate slightly larger jets. But progress will prevail.

If I may be so bold as to add my three-cents worth of advice (because the old two-cents worth is now rounded down to zero and thereby wouldn't count for anything) I'd invest in people. Use the money to hire recently-graduated students to study how the previous generation really screwed thing up. Their report will be invaluable when the day of reckoning comes and someone has to be a scapegoat for all our environmental woes. However, quick math indicates that they would all end their contracts about two months before a report could be completed. Such is life.

However, all the above is just hearsay at this point. Full details will be released in early April, on the first Saturday of the month. Check the date, it will be historic.

David Hawke is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at david.hawke55@gmail.com.