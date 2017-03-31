Approximately 900 public sector employees in Simcoe County are on the Sunshine List for 2016.

The provincial stat sheet, showing those government workers who took home salaries of $100,000 or more increased provincially to 123,410, nearly a 7% jump over 2015.

Rebecca Van Iersel, a physician lead with the North Simcoe Muskoka Local Integrated Health Unit, the top earner in the county, brought home $285,000.04 last year.

Ontario's public sector salary disclosure was first introduced in 1996 by the Mike Harris government. A worker making $100,000 in 1996 would be making approximately $150,000 today, thanks to inflation. A $100,000-a-year position in 2016 would have been worth approximately $68,000 annually 20 years ago.

City of Orillia

The chief administrative officer (CAO) is once again the highest paid city employee. Gayle Jackson brought in $179,958.02, about $3,000 more than in 2015. Director of development services received the second highest paycheque from the municipality in 2016, taking home $145,359. Parks, recreation and culture director Ray Merkley rounded out the top three for the second year in a row, with a salary of $144,818.40.

The city paid 19 employees more than $100,000 in 2016, two fewer than in 2015. As well, not all of those employees saw their salaries increase. Chief financial officer Bob Ripley actually made $20,000 less in 2016 than in 2015.

Seven of the 19 city employees are firefighters, including Chief Ralph Dominelli, who made $138,365.09 in 2016.

The Sunshine List also includes several members of the Orillia OPP detachment. Detachment Commander Insp. Pat Morris saw his salary jump almost $10,000, to $151,799.86.

Surrounding townships

In each of the three townships surrounding Orillia, the CAO remains the top paid employee. Oro-Medonte's Robin Dunn is top wage earner amongst his township colleagues, bringing in $165,019.15 in 2016, about $1,500 less than 2015. He was one of 12 Oro-Medonte staff members to break the $100,000 barrier, including Paul Gravelle, director of finance/treasurer/deputy CAO, who made $133,822.52 in 2016, and director of development services Andria Leigh, who brought home $127,772.

CAO Janice Mckinnon made about $10,000 more than her closest counterpart in Ramara. Her $137,525.59 topped Margaret Black, who somehow brought home $127,597.85 despite being relieved of her duties as manager of corporate services in 2015. A call to McKinnon for explanation was not returned before press time.

Only three people made more than $100,000 in Severn Township. CAO Henry Sander made $134,334.20, while director of corporate services/treasurer Andrew Plunkett brought home $118,784.75 and Eric Marshall took in $117,424.20 as acting director of public works.

County of Simcoe

There are 114 county employees earning more than $100,000, including the director, supervisor and several managers of the Ontario Works division.

In fact, Donald Cryderman, the county's roads foreman brought in $100,443 last year.

In the top 10% of area earners, Mark Aitken, Simcoe County's CAO brought home $265,879 and Jill Tettmann, CEO of the North Simcoe Muskoka Local Health Integration Network, brought in slightly less at almost $265,000.

Aitken defends the salaries by saying because the county is progressive and growing, so is the demand for its services.

"Our county provides a significant range and scope of crucial public services to county residents and visitors," Aitken said. "It is important that these services are prudently managed to ensure that residents and visitors receive high quality care and services."

Aitken said the county employs more than 1,850 people with a budget of almost half a billion dollars in operations and infrastructure.

"We are prudently operated, effectively governed, and appropriately administered and managed," he added.

Health care

If you have the top job as medical officer of health at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, like Charles Gardner does, you can bring home $277,775. But even his second in command, the associate medical officer, brings in a good salary of $213,474.

Angela Schmidt earned $100,961 as the spiritual care leader at RVH.

Education

This year saw 90 more local elementary and secondary school educators have their names added to the Sunshine List. Teachers account for more than two-thirds of all the public servants making $100,000 or more in the area.

Jane Dillon-Leitch, superintendent of education for Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board was at the top of the list, making $241,489.63. That's only about $200 more than the next highest paid board member, controller of plant Glenn Clarke, but more than $36,000 above the $205,192.29 director of education Brian Beal received in 2016.

Beal's former counterpart with the Simcoe County District School Board, Kathryn Wallace, took home $218,000 in her last year of employment with the public board. Both Wallace and Beal received less money in 2016 than in 2015.

More than 460 employees of the public school board are on the Sunshine List for 2016, including board staff, school administrators and teachers. The Catholic board put 169 teachers on the Sunshine List.

In Orillia, Twin Lakes Secondary School's Irfan Toor made $20,000 more than his crosstown counterparts. Toor brought home $146,236.64 in 2016 compared to Orillia Secondary School's Jim Sammon and Patrick Fogarty's Carolyn Healy, who each made just less than $127,000 last year.

The heads of the county's two institutes of higher education are also on the Sunshine List. Marylynn West-Moynes, president and CEO of Georgian College had a salary of $287,510.16. Outgoing dean of Georgian's Orillia campus, Mary O'Farrell-Bowers, took home $132,869.76 in her final months at the school.

Dr. Kim Fedderson, principal of Lakehead Orillia, made $201,284.19. When Fedderson retires later this year, his replacement is in for a raise. Dr. Dean Jobin-Bevans was paid $142,554.99 as interim dean of social sciences and humanities.

-- With files from Cheryl Browne, Postmedia Network

