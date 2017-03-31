Suspect description released

Orillia OPP are now releasing details regarding a suspect wanted for a sexual assault earlier this week.

Police continue to investigate the incident that occurred Tuesday after a man entered an Orillia residence under the guise of inspecting the furnace. Once inside, police say the man sexually assaulted the home's lone female resident.

The clean-shaven man is described as having light brown skin with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has a thin build and is between 5'7" and 5'9" tall.

The OPP would like anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the detachment at 705-326-3536 or 888-310-1122.