Struggle to keep warm

PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES Students from Georgian College Orillia spent some time outdoors Thursday to raise awareness of youth homelessness, and they couldn't have picked a better night to do it. It's one thing to brave the elements when the weather is nice, but the wind howled Thursday and the traditional late March snow storm gave the students a taste of what life on the streets can be like for the less fortunate who are not sure whether or not they'll have a shelter over their heads from night to night. It was the second Sleep Out Challenge at Georgian this school year.