Stabbing ends in charges

A Midland man faces an attempted murder charge following a stabbing Thursday evening.

Midland Police were called to a residence on the east end of town and found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man, who police say knew his attacker, was rushed to Georgian Bay General Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A few hours later, police stopped a vehicle occupied by the suspect near the corner of Yonge and King Streets. He was taken into custody without incident.

As a result of their investigation, police charged Steven Taylor, 34, with attempted murder as well as aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

Taylor is being held in custody and was slated to appear in Barrie court for a bail hearing Friday.