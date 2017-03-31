Small objects with a long history

Toys, trinkets, fancies, whimsys or trifles -- call them what you will but the pretty little things seen here all belong to the group of antiques known as objets de vertu.

This category of decorative but at the same time useful pieces dates from antiquity and for many centuries generally referred to small religious items. In the 18th century, the focus changed and for the trendsetters of the day what one contemporary commentator called "useful and agreeable contrivances" like these became the ultimate expression of fashion and luxury. They were things which could be taken out of a pocket and flourished elegantly, given as special presents or put on display showing instantly that not only was their owner a person of discerning taste but also one who could afford glamorous versions of sometimes rather utilitarian items and that they were absolutely up-to-date, modern and on the leading edge of fashion.

The origin of the expression objet de vertu is a bit obscure. Some think that it may be a corruption of an English surname, Vertue, belonging to either a collector or craftsman. Others suggest that it comes from the Italian word virtù, associated with the ability to create something of exceptional beauty (hence a virtuoso). Still others suggest that it derives from the term les Vertueux, associated with French Protestants, many of whom were artists, artisans and craftsmen, who fled France after refusing to renounce their faith when the Edict of Nantes was revoked in 1685. No matter its origin, these small luxury items are always noted for their fine craftsmanship and ingenuity.

Three of the items shown date from the 18th century: the enamel patch box at the right, the two small silver boxes and mother of pearl tokens on the left and behind them, the sealing wax case.

Wearing patches or beauty spots was the height of fashion in the mid-1700s. They were usually worn by women, most likely to cover scars from smallpox, the scourge of the era. Although artists like Hogarth made fun of them, showing them in exaggeratedly huge sizes, they were generally very small, made from very fine velvet and were adhered with a solution of glycerine. They were bought readymade and kept in small boxes like this little white enamel one which had, as this one does, a mirror on the inside of the lid. The box has a simple painted garland of leaves and berries and is decorated with a portrait of Louis XVI. The French King was executed in 1793, making it fairly easy to date the box. English enamels are a subject in themselves but the taste for them came to England from France and many were made by Huguenot artisans working at Bilston and later, Battersea. Patch boxes were a popular gift, given as a token of affection or esteem and were decorated with a huge variety of scenes, sentiments and portraits.

The two small round boxes at the left date to 1710. They are silver and each has a portrait of Queen Anne on the lid. One is only about a quarter inch high and the other just double that. Both are about an inch in diameter. They are boxes for gaming counters and held four or eight counters made of mother of pearl or silver used for keeping score for any one of several fashionable 18th century card games. Perhaps the best known of these is whist where the counters used were marked one through four, either with dots, circles or numbers. Unfortunately, number three is missing from this group but the counters were used for the rather elaborate scoring system invented by Edmond Hoyle.

Not being much of a card player, the intricacies of whist are beyond me but what I do like is that its name comes from the old word "whist" meaning quiet, silent or attentive. It was a game governed by elaborate rules, all standardized by Mr. Hoyle in his famous book, published in 1742 and when you hear the expression "according to Hoyle" you know that everything is being done by the rules.

Until the advent of a secure postal service and the invention of gummed envelopes, letters and documents were delivered by messenger and kept private by folding them and sealing the flap with a puddle of wax, stamped with the sender's personal device or seal. Wax was commonly sold in sticks and a case like this one here kept it conveniently to hand and protected.

This one is English and dates to 1720. It is octagonal and decorated with finely-executed engraved bands and rondels of stylized leaves. The top is plain and flat but is exactly the size and shape which could be, and often was, engraved with the owners seal.

Smoking accessories became particularly popular in the 19th century and three are shown here. Perhaps the most unusual is the little hinged silver case and the two tubes which it holds. This is a cheroot holder; the smaller tube fits into the larger one to provide a holder for these thin, untapered hand rolled cigars. The holder kept bits of tobacco out of the smoker's mouth. Cheroots were traditionally smoked in Burma and India and were favourites of English gentlemen with connections to those countries through trade in the great days of the British Empire.

At the top left is a beautifully engraved silver cigarette case, made in Chester and dating to 1890. It is just three inches long, lined in silver gilt and still has a few shreds of tobacco in it. Cases like these, sometimes mounted with painted enamel plaques, precious stones or contrasting metals were amongst the favourite objets de vertu of the Victorians.

At the top right is a silver matchbox holder, made in the United States and dating to about 1890. These were first made in the 1870s and unlike Vesta cases, which were filled with loose matches from a large box and had a striker plate on the bottom, a matchbox holder held a small wood or cardboard box of matches and was open on one side so matches could be struck on the box. It is engraved with a handsome gryphon.

Last of all is the card case in the centre which has an engine turned design of wavy bands on the outside and has been left open to show the silver gilt lining and the spring loaded clip which held cards in place. It was made in Birmingham in 1922. Like cigarette cases, card cases were small items which could be beautifully and sometimes sumptuously decorated and used as presentation or commemorative gifts. The etiquette of calling was a complicated and established ritual in the 19th century when cards were used as part of the world of introductions, invitations and visits amongst those in society. The cards themselves were always plain and a small selection of them dating from the 1870s to the First World War is shown.

In the antiques trade, all these small luxury items, often masterpieces of a craftsman's skill and artistry, are frequently known as "smalls"- a term which does nothing at all for their absolute charm and finesse but does help explain the enduring appeal of the objet de vertu.

