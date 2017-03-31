David Mitchell - one of the first settlers in northern Simcoe County - took a circuitous route from his birthplace in Scotland before winding up in Huronia.

As the temperature rose in the American colonies in the mid-1700s, Great Britain sent reinforcements to deal with the growing agitation. Mitchell - a former medical student at University of Edinburgh - landed in New York City in 1771 as a member of the regiment of 8th Foot.

Arriving as a common sailor, he later joined his uncle, who was a part of the army staff and medical officer in the detachment serving New York City. When his uncle was sent to the West Indies in 1772, Mitchell - thanks to his medical education - took over his uncle's position, running the military hospital in NYC. By 1774 he was surgeon's mate to the 8th Foot.

Later that year he headed north to Michilimackinac with a detachment of the 8th.

As the only trained doctor in the area, he would be one of the most valuable men in the north.

In July 1776 as a new country was forming to the south, a union of a more intimate sort was taking place on the Michigan-Ontario border. Mitchell married his Métis wife, Elizabeth Bertrand. Bertrand was described as "vivacious". She also had deep ties to area First Nations, which would prove to be both a benefit and a liability in the future.

In 1779 Mitchell became deputy commissary, thanks to his friendly relationship with fellow Scot, Lieutenant Gov. Patrick Sinclair. Sinclair was a military man through and through. While he had a hard time dealing with civilians at times, he was well-seasoned in military matters. It was Sinclair who moved the settlement and most importantly, the fort, from the shore of a sandy beach with a shallow harbour to a deep water port with a rocky bastion for the fort and a more easily defended island (Mackinac).

Sinclair loved the Great Lakes and had been sailing them for decades. In fact, in 1764 he was the first person to sail up the St. Clair River to Lake Huron since Rene-Robert La Salle's trip in 1679 aboard the Griffon. Sinclair also established the fort at Port Huron, Michigan, and was allowed to name it Fort Sinclair. He liked Mitchell and when he'd essentially pushed out the last of the civilian authorities he put Mitchell in a position that would be hard to leave.

And Mitchell was fine with that. In 1780 when Sinclair made the move from the mainland to Mackinac Island, Mitchell was rewarded with some choice land grants on the island. He built a large gambrel-roofed home on Market Street. The French Canadian voyageurs and fur traders sought medical care from him and he was given permission to administer to their needs, which boosted his income. Around this point he began trading - something his wife's ties to the First Nations helped with in no small way.

When word came the 8th Foot was to be moved, Mitchell requested he be allowed to resign; this was accepted in 1783. The new arrivals replacing the 8th Foot had no doctor on staff, so Mitchell essentially kept doing what he was doing, but with different soldiers.

As 1790 rolled by, he was trading goods from Montreal up and down the eastern shore of Lake Michigan. He added justice of the peace and postmaster to his titles.

In July 1796, after over two decades, the British garrison was told to hand over Mackinac Island to the Americans. At first Mitchell was reticent to move to St. Joseph Island, with the British. He had a good business going in Michilimackinac and so he sent his sons with the British to set up shop on St. Joseph. The Mitchell enterprises grew as the 19th century dawned. The Mitchell name was well-enough known in Montreal that Mitchell and sons were invited to join the prestigious Beaver Club.

Back on Mackinac Island, the Mitchell home was one of the social centres of the area. A Protestant mission that attempted to develop a following in the strongly-Catholic settlement heavily dominated with French Canadians and First Nations, sought out the Mitchell family to gain a foothold.

Mitchell's children were all educated at home with the benefit of one of the largest home libraries in the area. Once they were old enough, the sons were sent to Montreal and the daughters to Europe, for a finishing education.

By 1811, it was clear to many that Great Britain and the United States were on the path to war. Mitchell moved to St. Joseph Island, rejoining the army in December. His daughter was wife of a prosperous trader who recruited First Nations to the British cause.

When the Americans declared war in 1812, Mitchell returned to his home on Mackinac Island at the head of a British force that captured the strategic fort in one of the war's first actions. War had been declared June 18 but communication in the wilderness was not exactly fast. The British were better at it than the Americans and so Captain Charles Roberts, in command of St. Joseph Island base, found out about the war before his American counterpart on Mackinac Island. Roberts organized a strike force with 46 veterans, 180 French Canadians and 400 First Nations. The American fort was surrendered July 17, shortly after the British appeared outside the walls.

Mitchell remained on Mackinac, serving as a doctor. He also took part in an expedition into Wisconsin. When the Americans tried to recapture Mackinac Island after the sinking of the Nancy on the Nottawasaga River where Wasaga Beach is today, Elizabeth organized First Nation allies to assist in the defence. She was rewarded with a gift of 50 pounds a year for two years. Elizabeth had Ottawa blood but was also respected by Ojibwa who gave her a deed to Round Island, just south of Mackinac Island.

After the war, Mackinac Island was handed back to the Americans. Mitchell had no love for the Americans who were soon to return. He moved to the new British fort on Drummond Island as assistant surgeon. Elizabeth continued to run the businesses located on Mackinac. Of course, the Americans knew exactly who Elizabeth was and did not appreciate her role in defending Mackinac and her continuing relationship with local First Nations. When she heard the Americans intended to arrest her, she fled to her husband. Months later, when the wounds of lost battles had healed, she returned to Mackinac to check on the family interests which had been run by family friends.

By 1823, one of the Mitchell sons was the island of Mackinac's third largest taxpayer.

On February 20, 1820, Mitchell, in his capacity as a justice of the peace, married his son George to Harriet Usher and his granddaughter Elizabeth Hamilton to Captain Thomas Gummersall Anderson, an Indian Agent for the crown, who had helped establish First Nations settlements in Coldwater and Rama and was a big name in north Simcoe County.

Local press described the presiding JP as "built large and bony, with broad, rugged features, crowned with tangled masses of grizzled hair."

Mitchell and his wife lived apart but visited each other and she died on Drummond Island in 1827.

In 1828 the British had to move again when the new border was determined to be to the east, leaving the outpost in American land. Like many of the Drummond Islanders, Mitchell moved to Penetanguishene, becoming one of the early settlers at the new British port and military base.

Mitchell was almost 80 at this point and together with two of his sons, Andrew and George, he built one of the town's first houses. He died August 7, 1832 of cholera and was buried on his farm.

Tom Villemaire is a former editor of papers in Simcoe County, including the Orillia Packet & Times, Midland Free Press, Barrie Examiner, Innisfil Examiner and Enterprise-Bulletin, and is the author of two history books. He now runs historylab.ca, podcasts and can be reached at tom@historylab.ca.