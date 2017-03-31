PF grad veering off the beaten path

Erica Geen was wrapping up her first year at the University of Toronto while discovering life as a university student wasn't exactly what she expected.

For years, she had dreamed of going to medical school. A life sciences program at the hollowed Toronto institution was as good a place to start as any.

But it just wasn't for her.

"I was sort of feeling a general sense of unease and not really sure what I wanted to do," she explained in an interview, Thursday. "After talking to my parents and talking to some other people who have travelled for work, I decided I wanted to go somewhere that would be radically different than the culture here in Ontario."

In a few short weeks, Geen travels to Nepal, where she'll spend the next five months as a volunteer English teacher through International Volunteer Headquarters. The 19-year-old Patrick Fogarty graduate wasn't expecting to find any paid teaching positions, as she isn't a certified teacher, but she figures her time in Nepal would be a good indicator if working toward a teaching degree when she returns to Canada would be the right move.

Either her previous career path in medicine or a potential future one in teaching would keep her in the family business, of sorts. Her mother, Claudia, works for the health unit, while her father, Andrew, is a teacher at Lions Oval.

After some research online about international volunteer work, Geen was quickly attracted to Nepal. She'll be situated in the area of Katmandu when she arrives, but won't actually know what school she will be teaching at until she arrives overseas.

It's not the first time she's given her time to help those in need outside the country. After being inspired by speakers from Free The Children in Grade 9, Geen found the desire to make a difference.

"The next year, me and a few friends started a little sort of activist group called Fogarty in Action," Geen recalled. "Our goal was to fundraise for different causes and to work with Free The Children initiatives. Through that, in the summer of 2014, I ended up going on a three-week school building project in Ghana."

Almost three years removed, Geen still has a hard time describing just what the experience meant to her, while aware it has helped shape her into the kind of person who wants to continue helping the less fortunate reach their full potential.

"It was incredible," she said. "It's really difficult to put into words. It was really eye-opening. You go with the intention to make a difference in this community and try to help them, but I think the longer I spent there the more I realized it was changing me."

Another reason why Geen is happy to be in a volunteer role at her future school has to due with the lack of funding for rural schools in Nepal. She's taking steps to help the students at her future school before she even leaves the country.

As Geen approaches her departure, she's started a GoFundMe to raise $1,000 she can take to the school for supplies. For more information or to support the school, visit gofundme.com/school-supplies-for-kathmandu.

