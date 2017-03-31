Former Orillia alpine skier Mike Wimbs, who recently moved to Barrie, struck gold at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria last weekend.

"The entire experience at Worlds was incredible," said Wimbs, who won the gold medal in the giant slalom competition. "The experience (provided) a lifetime of friendships and lasting memories."

He said the long journey to the world championships - the process started four years ago with impressive local performances that led to dominance at the provincial level and culminated with three silver medals at the nationals in Newfoundland - was neither simple nor easy.

"It's like nothing I have ever been through," said Wimbs. "The experience challenged my willpower, perseverance and (sparked) an overwhelming ambition to achieve and reach faster, higher and stronger. There were times where I felt I could not go on, where I wanted to quit and felt that maybe I do not have what it takes to get it done and compete at the elite level. (But) I persevered and overcame numerous obstacles to achieve greatness."

He had to overcome less-than-ideal conditions in Austria. Because of mild temperatures, snow had to be trucked in to the venue and the long-time downhill skier said it felt like he was skiing on "mashed potatoes." The snow was soft, at times slushy, and proved tough for even seasoned competitors.

He said that's, at least in part, why he fell during the super giant slalom; he was disqualified. But in the giant slalom, he not only recovered, he was letter-perfect, skiing to a gold medal. "All in all, it was a great experience and nobody seemed too bothered by the conditions because we knew we couldn't do anything about it," said Wimbs.

While the gold medal put an exclamation point on a memorable experience, the event was about more than the athletic competition. Wimbs said the Austrians made Team Canada athletes "feel welcomed. The food, accommodations and the venues were phenomenal. There is nothing like waking up to the sun coming through the mountains each morning... it was breathtaking."

The event also highlighted the strength and importance of the Special Olympics movement. "For so long we have been told we cannot go to school, work or live independently and become productive members of our communities because of our limitations," Wimbs said. "I have learned that Special Olympic athletes have much more courage, compassion and skill." He said Special Olympics athletes have "shown through and through that if given the opportunities anything can be achieved."

With that in mind, Wimbs said he is already looking forward to next winter. "I cannot wait for next year to start the process all over again," he said.