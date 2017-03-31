LETTER: Survivors want HRC torn down

Re: "HRC future discussed," March 31 edition

On March 31, 2009, people across Ontario celebrated the closure of all institutions that excluded people labelled with developmental disabilities.

The largest and oldest of these was Huronia, which established a pattern of systemic abuse and neglect that spread across Canada. Later, a class action was settled and survivors were compensated for horrendous abuses. Premier Wynne apologized, saying "we will protect the memory of all those who have suffered, help tell their stories and ensure that the lessons of this time are not lost."

Eight years later, as it tries to determine the future of the Orillia institution property, the same government is repeating its mistreatment, neglect, exclusion and dismissal of the very people who suffered within it.

At the Orillia City Hall on Thursday, developers and planners pitched proposals about how they would capitalize on the land and buildings at Huronia Regional Centre.

Toronto artist Charles Pachter did not appear, but former Liberal candidate Fred Larsen spoke of his vision of creating the Huronia Cultural Campus. As far as survivors know, this group has never revealed a business plan. Orillia city council faulted them for that a year ago, but still provided funding.

Would an arts centre pay local taxes? A few years ago, the government sold nearby Edgar Adult Occupational Centre for a mere $2,500! We want to know if they expect the government to give them the whole site - assessed by MPAC at $19.5 million.

Who does the government listen to, and care about now? The Ministry of Infrastructure has already re-named the Huronia Regional Centre as the Huronia Regional Campus. They established a flawed online survey, inaccessible to most survivors. The government is actively working to dismiss the shameful legacy of this stigmatized institution. As they work to reframe it as a public asset, they also attempt to sanitize the history of disability policy in Ontario. The survivors won't let us forget. They spoke eloquently and courageously at yesterday's meetings.

Ontario must listen to survivors and address the main issue - the buildings themselves.

If survivors want Huronia torn down, that's what should happen. Their need for closure and healing is more important than anyone else's financial gain. Neither the architecture nor the purpose of these buildings is admirable. To leave them standing would be a constant reminder of 120 years of violence abuse - evidence of past local and provincial complicity, perpetuated into the future.

There are much better ways to remember. The government should start by respecting those buried on the Huronia grounds. Remember Every Name is a group working to honour the hundreds of people buried there in unmarked graves or identified only by a number, without funerals.

Debbie Vernon

Member of Remember Every Name