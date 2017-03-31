Gerry Dee coming to Orillia Monday

If you're a fan of Gerry Dee's TV show, get ready to see him in person Monday night.

The Canadian comedian is currently touring the country with his stand-up and hits the Orillia Opera House Monday night.

Part of a 21-city across Canada winter and spring tour, Dee's Orillia date will see him touch on marriage, fatherhood, and his years as a teacher with his trademark humour. Following his show in Orillia, Dee's tour will see him venture to cities throughout Ontario, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia.

Mr. D, the TV series that draws its inspiration from Dee's years as a teacher, is now in its sixth season.

Tickets, including a VIP package, are available at orilliaoperahouse.ca.