Dark past, bright future

In the fall of 2004, the provincial government announced that the Huronia Regional Centre would close its doors. It was officially and finally shuttered on March 31, 2009. Since then, the former institution for developmentally disabled people has sat idle. The stately buildings that, at the facility's peak, were home to almost 3,000 people, have stood empty and unused - a testament to a provincial government mired in scandal, stuck in stasis, afraid to make a decision.

The reigning Liberals, who came to power in 2003 under Dalton McGuinty (replaced by one of his chief lieutenants, Kathleen Wynne) and have ruled the province for almost 15 years, had a plan from the beginning to phase out institutions like the HRC. Despite that, there has been zero progress on this file.

For more than two years, the Huronia Cultural Campus Foundation (HCCF) has been pushing to transform the idyllic site on the shore of Lake Simcoe into a culture destination that its proponents claim could rival the world-renowned Banff Centre.

But they have been unable to get real traction because of the province's foot-dragging. However, the vocal, star-studded cast of characters behind the proposal - including Charles Pachter, Margaret Atwood, Donald Tapscott, Bonnie Brooks, Anne Golden and others - has put pressure on the government to act and it seems, finally, that they are being forced to do something.

The province sought input on the future of the site through an online outreach exercise and hired a consultant to garner input into the site's potential. With that in mind, a pair of public sessions on the future of the site were held this week. The majority of presenters supported the HCCF vision of the property while advocates for "survivors" of the HRC made it clear that any future project should not attempt to erase the troubled history of the site.

Yvonne Spicer, past chair of the Ontario Community Living Council, an advocacy collective made up of adults in the province with intellectual disabilities, said it was her opinion that the government should "blow it up" to eradicate those painful memories.

Chris Beesley, chief executive officer of Community Living Ontario, said "not all voices should be treated equally... We recommend a panel of survivors be struck to then vet a shortlist of perhaps two or three suggested uses that the government would provide the panel based on this consultation process. The panel's decision would be final."

Without question, there is a darkness that shrouds the past of a facility that was built in a different era and went about its business in a way that is not acceptable today. We should not try to whitewash the past and pretend it was different. But to "blow it up" does nothing to address that history and would not change the past. To allow the past to dictate the future, through a panel as suggested by Beesley, does not give justice to either the past or the future.

It's time for the province to stop dithering, to stop pandering and to make a decision. Supporting the HCCF proposal is the best way, over time, to breathe new life into that property and turn a dark chapter of our past into a bright future. Let's get on with it!

