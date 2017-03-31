Consultant to study waterfront property

The city will go ahead with a consultant's report to get a better take on how to best develop a prime piece of real estate.

Councillors queried on 70 Front Street say the city has one chance to ensure it does everything right with the property it purchased for $9.3 million in 2015.

"We're working hard and diligently to move forward on this," said Coun. Ralph Cipolla, who sits on the city's waterfront steering committee.

"Front Street needs a lot of work. I think the community will be very pleasantly surprised when this is all completed. I think it's an area that will give us some population growth if that's where council wants to go."

Added Mayor Steve Clarke: "It's a significant and comprehensive project. We need to maximize development on that property."

In a report to council earlier this week, Orillia real estate and commercial development manager Laura Thompson told council committee that there's currently no defined council direction regarding the future use/development of the subject lands.

"This makes it difficult for staff to address incoming proposals, discuss opportunities with potential investors, and it makes short-term decisions related to the existing building complex," Thompson said.

"In order to inform staff and council with respect to the most appropriate redevelopment approach for the subject lands, a consultant will be retained to examine the property and the surrounding municipally-owned lands and make recommendations."

Thompson said Toronto-based consultant Leith Moore, president of Waverley Projects Inc., will come on board to study the area and, in turn, make a variety of developmental recommendations for the site through its various project stages.

Moore will be paid $25,000 for the initial study with a final report summarizing the development analysis expected to be ready for council June 26. (As per chapter 261 of the city's Municipal Code, the retention of consulting services with a value of less than $50,000 may be secured through a non-competitive process.) Moore's contract also includes an option to retain his ongoing advisory services at a cost of $1,000.

Earlier this year, council approved a $17-million project that could be the game changer for the waterfront that has been promised for years.

The city's trunk sewer line, currently buried beneath the former rail lines along Lake Couchiching, will be relocated to beneath Front Street. The relocation will free up 1.4 acres of land adjacent to 70 Front St. N. valued at $1.4 million. That could mean an additional 4,000 square metres of development, worth as much as $12 million in construction value.

Added Cipolla: "I think we need to really look at what's happening downtown. We're heading in the right direction. This is a great investment in our community."

