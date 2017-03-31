Channel Cats compete at Ontario championships

Four members of the Orillia Channel Cats Swim Club recently competed at The Ontario Age Group Championships held in Brantford.

Over 700 swimmers from across Ontario between the ages of 13-18 who made a provincial standard were in attendance.

Caleb Near (14) qualified for a spot in the finals and placed fifth in the 100-metre backstroke with a time of 1:05.63.

With that time, Near has qualified for Canadian Eastern Championships April 20 to 23 as well as Canadian Junior Championships later this summer.

This year, provincials was long course so it was a lot of the athletes first meet in a 50-metre pool.

Swimmers have to make the cuts for Easterns and Nationals in a 50-metre pool, which means fewer opportunities to qualify.

"It was Caleb's goal to qualify going into this meet, we both knew he could do it," said head coach Meredith Thompson-Edwards.

Calum Kershaw (18) was an alternate in the 400-metre Individual Medley placing ninth, almost making the final and Hughie Edwards (15) was 10th in the same event.

Owen Rosati (14) placed 11th in the 50-metre freestyle in a very close race for top 8.

Individual results: Edwards 200-metre breaststroke 13th, 200-metre Individual Medley 15th, 100-metre breaststroke 19th; Kershaw 100-metre and 200-metre breaststroke 14th, 200-metre Individual Medley 15th; Near 13th 50-metre freestyle and 200-metre backstroke, Rosati 100-metre backstroke 12th, 200-metre backstroke 18th.

The male 200-metre and 400-metre Medley relays placed fifth and eighth overall beating their entry times.

Carly Widmer (17) also competed at The Provincial AA Championships racing in the 50-metre and 100-metre freestyle as well as 100-metre and 200-metre breaststroke events. Widmer won a bronze medal in the 100-metre breaststroke.