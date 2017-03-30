Feed the green bin, not the landfill.

County residents may be reaping rewards if they take part in the curbside organics program.

And what they set out at the curb may be getting the once-over.

Simcoe County councillors will be pondering a rewards program for participation in the curbside organics program at the regular meeting of council April 11.

The program does not involve the separated cities of Barrie and Orillia, however.

If approved, the proposal would see a combination of random staff inspections in various neighbourhoods to confirm compliance with organics recycling throughout the county during the summer, as well as encouraging residents to nominate themselves via social media.

Residents found to be participating in the green bin program would receive a gold-star sticker on their green bin, publicly rewarding their participation, according to Rob McCullough, the county's director of solid waste management.

"A small prize pack could potentially contain sample compostable bags and a T-shirt or a hat, which could be worn to publicly recognize their participation and spread the message of green bin usage," he said. "A message would be included in the prize pack acknowledging the resident’s green bin usage and encouraging them to utilize social media to share the message of green bin use in order to be eligible for a draw at the end of the summer for a larger reward."

County staff would work with the procurement and economic development office in obtaining the larger prize of a family stay at a local resort or other similar reward to promote local destinations and attractions, he added.

The Solid Waste Management Strategy identified the green bin program is the area with the most potential to improve the county’s waste diversion rate, McCullough said, adding the current diversion rate — the percentage diverted from disposal through recycling, composting, etc. — is 60.5%.

The goal is to achieve 71% diversion by 2020.

Utilizing the green bin program is important for a number of reasons McCullough said.

"Organic materials in the landfill environment are a significant contributor to greenhouse gas production," he said. "Methane is emitted during the decomposition of organics in a landfill. Methane is a greenhouse gas which is 25 times stronger than carbon dioxide. Using the green bin helps to reduce the production of greenhouse gases."

Organic materials in a landfill contribute to the production of leachate, which can negatively impact groundwater resources, he added.

"Removing organic material from the garbage also saves disposal capacity for other materials which cannot be diverted. Saving space now avoids increased costs to manage waste in the future," McCullough said. "And organic materials collected through the green bin program are processed into compost."

He said participation studies indicate that, on average, 65% of residents are using their green bin, based on single-family household data that does not include apartment complexes.

"But we are only capturing about 40% of the eligible organic material in the green bin. People are still putting the rest into the garbage," McCullough said. "In fact, almost half of the weight of the average garbage bag is organic material that could have been diverted through the green bin program."

If approved, the rewards program — with an anticipated cost of $40,000 — would see county staff or a summer student visit approximately 200 households per week from May through August on waste collection day to view organics brought to the curb.

"When we visit an area, we hope to educate those found to be not participating about the benefits of organics diversion and will offer a free green bin and information to help them to participate," he said, adding social media will be a major component of the education-driven program.

"The anticipated cost is low as the program will mainly utilize existing resources and social media outreach is very cost effective," McCullough said. "Those who have been rewarded will be able to share with their friends and contacts for an opportunity to win a larger prize.

"The sharing provides for some subtle peer pressure. Friends and family members who are not participating may be influenced by those closest to them."

The pilot project, if approved, will be evaluated at the end of the year. Councillors will then determine if the rewards program should continue in the future.

