Repair it, or replace it?

If it ain't broke, should I upgrade it?

Have you ever been faced with the question of whether to replace or repair? Imagine you find yourself in the market for a new toilet seat. As you search the aisle for a replacement and notice the shiny new toilets close by, you may be thinking, "my current toilet is pretty old and probably wasteful compared to new models... should I upgrade?" When is it more efficient to buy something new, versus sticking with the old version that might not work as well?

Imagine your existing toilet uses around 13 litres every flush, and an equivalent new model (which costs $200) only uses about 5 litres. That's a pretty big savings, and it comes with a free toilet seat.

Let's pretend you are willing to make the installation yourself. To make calculations even simpler, let's assume that instead of paying to dispose of the old toilet you grind it up into handfuls of porcelain dust which you can gradually deposit on sidewalks around town without anyone noticing, like Andy from the Shawshank Redeption (a bad idea, but one that allows us to avoid considering the cost of disposing the old 80-pound toilet). With this in mind, that new toilet only effectively costs $160, considering that the new seat you need costs $40. This doesn't seem like a lot of money to upgrade to something more efficient, but will the water saved really pay for the new toilet?

Suppose the toilet in question gets flushed around three times a day, saving 8 litres per flush, or 24 litres a day. How many days does it take to save $160 at current water prices (around $3 per 1000 litres)? Every day you'll save 24 x $3/1000 = seven cents, so it will take you six years to pay for it. Does that mean you should keep using the existing, wasteful toilet? What if the new one lasts ten years? By then, you would have saved $100 had you upgraded now.

Whether or not this ends up costing money or saving money is strongly connected to the amount of time considered. Often, the time we need to consider is forced on us, such as when we need to replace something. If your old toilet fails now, the question of replacement is a no-brainer. If you are willing to consider the "long view", it is always going to be cost-effective to switch to something more efficient. If you wait long enough, the up-front cost becomes smaller than accumulated savings. The problem is, sometimes the things we're switching to won't survive long enough to pay themselves off (often due to an annoying industrial design strategy called "planned obsolescence").

Again, consider the toilet example: what happens if the efficient toilet you want to buy today only lasts five years? Had you kept the old toilet, you would have saved the time to install a new one, come out financially ahead five years later (assuming water costs don't change, and that the old toilet survives that long... which it might), and avoided generating 80 pounds or more of waste.

If you add $120 for installation, it becomes clear that unless the price of water goes up dramatically, the new toilet needs to last a long time if it's ever going to pay for itself, much less justify the waste created. The same kind of analysis can be applied to any household item you may be tempted to upgrade. Consider the question of switching light bulbs: if you have one 50W incandescent bulb and consider swapping it for an 8W LED bulb, the new bulb pays for itself several times over throughout its lifetime, and because incandescent bulbs only last a fraction of an LED's expected lifetime, the choice between upgrading a functional light bulb and replacing a burnt-out one doesn't make much difference. The decision to upgrade compact fluorescents lightbulbs (CFLs) to LEDs is not so clear: with a lifetime similar to that of LEDs and a power consumption that is only about 50% greater, a switch from CFLs to LEDs takes much longer to pay for itself and prematurely generates hazardous waste.

What about something big and long-lived like a furnace? Replacement might cost upwards of $3,000 and create more than 100 pounds of waste, but depending on how old your existing furnace might be, the energy savings associated with an upgrade could be substantial. It is easy to imagine a furnace upgrade resulting in savings in excess of $25 per month (on average), and more if gas prices rise. It's highly likely that a new model will pay for itself over its lifetime, but with many Canadians moving every five years, you might not still be living with that furnace by the time it pays for itself.

Whether it is economical to upgrade is often intimately connected to the amount of time considered. It is not safe to assume that every switch to a more efficient product is going to save you money and/or justify the waste created, even if it saves you water and energy. It may be economical over the long run, but how long that long run is, exactly, bears thinking carefully about before you make your next purchase or home upgrade.

Dr. Thamara Laredo and Dr. Chris Murray are science faculty at Lakehead University with wide and varied research interests. "Science in the Making" is a monthly column meant to answer scientific questions from the public. We want to hear from our readers. Questions can be sent to scienceinthemaking@lakeheadu.ca.