Pat Hehn wants to get shoppers from the box to the boutique.

The Orillia councillor said the opening of Costco later this year means the city needs to kick its wayfinding program into high gear to ensure shoppers to the big-box retailer might venture downtown or to other prominent landmarks such as the Stephen Leacock Museum.

"Right now, there's a lack of cohesive signs throughout the city," Hehn said. "Wayfinding; it's extremely important. We need to have signs that people can look at to direct them to our heritage downtown. If they're at Costco, let's get them downtown to see what Orillia has to offer."

But it's not just Hehn, who supports that notion.

During a council committee meeting this week, councillors voiced support for turning a city deficit into a positive by moving forward with phase one of a tourism/visitor wayfinding signage program.

"If you want to enhance tourism, you need proper wayfinding," Mayor Steve Clarke said.

During the project's first phase, the plan calls for creating and installing 25 vehicular signs and messaging that direct tourists/visitors from the highway to specific destinations such as the aforementioned Leacock Museum as well as the Opera House, waterfront and Orillia Museum of Art and History.

Phase two, which would be implemented next year, will focus on creating approximately 10 pedestrian-level signs designed to provide direction for identified primary destinations within a walkable community area along with installing three community map directories to display immediate community information including identified points-of-interest.

The final phase slated to take the stage in 2020 involves updating the city's secondary gateway signs (for example, welcome, service clubs and event signs) by adding about a half dozen new signs to existing locations as well as two new primary gateway signs on Highway 11.

City staff plan to use RTO7 (Regional Tourism Organizations) sign standards and specifications to ensure proper wayfinding signage is in place. To date, $150,000 has been approved for the implementation of wayfinding signage. Staff also hope to leverage $50,000 to gain funding available through the RTO7 partnership program.

A staff report indicates the Costco development will "service a trade area" of approximately 200,000 permanent and 148,000 seasonal residents.

"With the tourism/visitor wayfinding signage program phase one in place, this additional traffic could be leveraged and Costco patrons could be enticed to visit other areas within the city, including the downtown and waterfront," the report reads.

That should be good news for the Downtown Orillia Management Board, which has repeatedly said the current signage found in various locations leading into the city is lacking in terms of both the number and size of signs.

"We need to get people turning from the big-box stores," board chair Ron Spencer has said. "It's not their fault. The signage is woefully inadequate."

Coun. Ralph Cipolla said the time has definitely come for better signage.

"I think it's a great idea in drawing tourists to our downtown community," he said, noting that he would like to see highway signs that stand out from placards used in other communities when phase three begins.

"By us creating a landscape sign, it's got to be done differently," he said, adding he favours having a competition among local artists to come up with the new signage's design.

"They've got to be really attractive. That's where the art community comes in."

