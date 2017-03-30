New policy will favour local artists

During the public consultation that preceded the construction of the city's new public library a few years ago, many citizens expressed a desire that the new landmark include some form of public art.

So, for reasons no one can adequately explain, the general contractor, Aquacon, decided to spend $30,000 to have an American firm create large sculptures of fruits and vegetables - oversized objects scattered in the courtyard that, to this day, make many see red as they enter the iconic downtown building.

The inane decision to overlook the local arts community prompted the Orillia and District Arts Council (ODAC) to speak out. They want such a travesty to never be repeated. But rather than whine and complain, they petitioned council to create a new policy that would ensure the municipal government considers local artists whenever it is considering building or renovating city-owned buildings.

To their credit, city hall listened. On Monday night, council agreed to create an ad hoc working group whose goal is to formulate a permanent public art committee that would look for ways to incorporate local culture and tradition in any future art installations for public buildings and public spaces.

"They are going to inform us and help us make sure art and public installations are part of what we do," said Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke, who said the group could, for example, provide advice about how to best incorporate local arts and culture into major projects like the city's future recreation centre.

In addition to the new group and, equally important, council also agreed to establish a public art reserve fund that can be used in the future to pay local artists. That gives the new group legitimacy; it's not just a theoretical embrace of local arts but an authentic investment in the concept.

Kudos to ODAC president Marg Gurr for ensuring this issue made it on to council's radar. It was her letter to council that prompted the much-needed discussion at city hall. In that letter, she remarked that art is "probably the best indicator of the health of a community. I think we have the potential to be far healthier. It takes time and effort, it takes the will and it takes people who are dedicated enough to their craft." She stressed "that public art is an essential component of a vibrant, healthy community environment that helps promote greater inclusion and engagement among its citizens."

She hopes this new approach will ensure the fiasco at the library is never repeated. "There's no reason why our local population can't meet those needs," Gurr said.

We hope those in the arts community are willing to step forward and be part of the solution. The new group will include one member of council along with representatives from the Orillia Museum of Art and History, Orillia and District Arts Council and Downtown Orillia Management Board as well as one citizen-at-large. This is an opportunity to influence the future of the city in a positive way. We look forward, in the years ahead, to see the fruits of their labour. Perhaps that will include something 'local' to replace the rotten fruit outside the library.

