Living a poetic existence

It made him self-conscious wearing hearing aids. He used to take them out on the way to school. Didn't like being different. Preferred the isolation of a hearing impairment to the isolation of not fitting in.

Any boy would have felt it, any child born with a cleft palate and subsequent hearing loss. But perhaps Craig Sawyer felt it more than most. The little boy who once dreamed of becoming a doctor, one of the white-coated figures who examined and tested while smiling at him encouragingly. The little boy who used to pass the time between Alliston and Sick Kids drawing and colouring in the car, sometimes a still life, sometimes a portrait of his idol Michael Jackson. Who had "a light around him" Craig says, a way of making being different. A poet when he danced, in the way he made a leather jacket and a sequined glove come to life.

Craig wanted to be a poet too, but words were his medium. Words can make people hear in ways beyond sound. Hear the unspoken; what is in a person's mind, another person's heart.

Perhaps it is Craig's nature to love books. Or perhaps it was books being a silent, private universe that made him read so ferociously, bring home stacks from the library to pore over in bed by flashlight. You didn't need hearing aids to read a book, you only had to hear the voice narrating in your head. You didn't have to look a certain way or be wildly popular to enter the world behind a book's cover.

Action and adventure stories gave way to serious literature. Soon he was reading beyond his years: Herman Hesse, Kafka, Nietzsche when he was 14 or 15. Men who wrote about the human experience and the search for enlightenment. The romantic poets, Keats and Blake and Shelley, all the fine Canadian authors, and Joseph Campbell.

Perhaps it was Campbell's advice to follow your bliss, or the sometimes unsettling effect of great literature, that made him leave university and seek the life of a poet (Craig studied English Literature at Trent). Made him yearn, as the Strayhorn lyric says, for the feel of life, long to seek his fortune in the real world.

And it was real on the street. Because being a poet, doing poetry readings didn't pay enough to keep a roof over his head and Craig had a habit of donating the proceeds of performance events to charity. It was hard to get a job with no phone or fixed address. It was hard to keep it together. Although now and then Craig worked as a dishwasher or a line cook, although he went home once, took another shot at university, planted trees in Alberta, kept in touch with his parents, his good, loving parents. Hard to get anything happening although he published some poetry (Semantic Spaces, Soul Asylum Poetry and Publishing, and more recently The Hidden Lights), and often experienced the kindness of strangers. People who picked up Craig and a friend as they hitchhiked out to B.C., people who opened their homes to him, gave him money, or food, or Starbucks coffee cards when he panhandled in Victoria, sitting by a tree with a sign that read, "I am a positive force of love that is visible."

But the kindness of strangers didn't cover everything. Didn't cover the strain of struggling with the world and with himself, didn't cover the old wounds to his self-esteem that eventually made him turn to drink. When he drank Craig felt like someone else, less introverted, more at ease with people.

Except his friends said it made him obnoxious. And he didn't write better under the influence. It didn't solve the problem of becoming a successful author. It was a false solution, a dead-end escape. And drinking went against Craig's own belief in "those hidden lights of self," that a fire burns, "underneath, inside."

He had to reach inside, feel the warmth of that inner fire. He had to reach out to the caring people of Orillia. (Craig moved to Orillia in 2012, drawn by its small-town atmosphere and creative spirit.) If he was going to find a home he'd have to be at home with himself first, though that can be the hardest kind of home to find.

He has a place to live now, a kind landlady. Plans to finish his degree at Lakehead in the fall. And write a memoir about his life on the street and all the things he's seen. And write more poetry, more lines like those from his poem Calliope:

"¦and the clouds vaporize

and the songs tenderize

our voices in the amassed greenery

wavering as grass long and

light

be our sorrow in the shallows

of intent and

light

reddened by beacons of light houses

flashing out --

signals not of warning

though love beckoning

towards the night --

Kate Grigg is an artist and writer who grew up in Orillia and tells stories of local people in her weekly column. If you have a story you think she might be interested in, email kategrigg@gmail.com.