Groen advocates for Oro-Medonte in Toronto

ORO-MEDONTE -- Greg Groen is pleased with his trip to Toronto earlier this week.

Groen, who serves as Oro-Medonte Chamber of Commerce vice president, said a meeting at Queen's Park gave members from provincial chambers of commerce and boards of trade a great opportunity to meet with senior government leaders while also discussing ways to make the system friendlier for business.

"The reception we received was great," said Groen, who noted the annual advocacy day attracted about 80 to 100 people from across the province.

Groen, who noted representatives from Barrie and Orillia didn't attend, said he had the opportunity to sit down with several senior government officials along eight other community leaders.

He said the meetings centred around economic development, business growth and the need to reduce red tape for small businesses that can range from issues surrounding building permits and environmental assessment to simply trying to navigate the government system.

"In the past, the government ministries have been so separate," he said, noting the province has 350,000 regulations that can be difficult for businesses to work through and assess.

"There's no overlap or cohesiveness. In a township like here, there are not as many centralized resources.

Groen, who attended the event with chamber secretary Sharon Rice, said other issues facing smaller municipalities like Oro-Medonte were also addressed.

"We have a lack of access to high-speed Internet," he said, pointing out that lack of effective high-speed in all locales can be a drawback for some businesses.

As well, during larger sessions, the group was able to voice their concerns to provincial cabinet ministers like Glenn Thibault (energy), Steve Del Duca (transportation) and Jeff Leal (small business as well as agriculture, food and rural affairs).

"Advocacy day is an excellent opportunity to bring our concerns, questions and ideas to senior levels of government as well as to develop relationships with government officials and other chambers of commerce," Groen said.

The day concluded with a reception, which gave representatives a chance to interact with MPPs as well Premier Kathleen Wynne, NDP leader Andrea Horwath, and PC deputy leader Steve Clark in a less formal setting.

In a release, Ontario Chamber of Commerce board chair Graham Henderson said the chamber network can and has created change at Queen's Park in the past and added that "we are eager to see how the provincial government will react to the economic changes that were discussed here today."

