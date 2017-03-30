Orillia's Lisa Brooking, proudly wearing a red-and-white Canada crest on her chest, lived out her dream in the searing heat and humidity of Kampala, Uganda on the weekend. The former Orillia Athlete of the Year represented her hometown and her country at the 2017 IAAF World Cross Country Championship.

"It was a tough race," said Brooking. "But what an incredible experience to run among the best in the world. The grandstands and course were lined with locals - a true reflection of the love Africans have for the sport of running. They were singing and chanting... it was incredible."

Unfortunately, neither Brooking nor her Team Canada teammates were able to reach the podium, but they fared well at the event for the world's best cross-country runners. Brooking finished 65th out of 100 senior women's competitors to help Team Canada finish ninth overall and crack the top 10.

Brooking was satisfied with her result. "I didn't know what to expect as this was my first experience at World Championships," said the Twin Lakes Secondary School graduate. "I know our top runner, Sasha Gollish, was aiming for top 50 (she won Pan Ams two weeks ago) and she finished 41st."

She said the start-line line was tightly packed. "I started in the third row and had a bit of a bad start. The race went out quite quick for a 10-kilometre race with lots of jostling among us athletes," she explained. "While I started further back than desired, I improved my placing with each lap."

The course was unlike any Brooking has seen. It consisted of five, two-kilometre loops. "Each loop consisted of two sets of logs to hurdle, a sharp man-made hill that mimicked a ski jump, a ditch, and another sharp downhill followed by an immediate uphill, all along a winding course."

While the terrain was challenging, so, too, was the weather. Race day brought a high of about 27 with extreme humidity, "making it both a physically and mentally challenging race." But Brooking, 29, is not complaining. "Overall, I wore the Canada jersey with pride and raced to the best of my abilities."

She will never forget her first world championship. But the trip to Africa entailed more than a race for the trauma nurse who is pursuing her master's degree at Trinity Western University in B.C. while working full-time at an area hospital.

When Brooking competed at the Pan-American Cross Country Championship in Venezuela in the spring of 2016, she witnessed what health-care was like outside of North America. Several athletes required medical care while in Venezuela. "After experiencing first-hand the limited medical resources available, I vowed to be more mindful of such realities when travelling abroad," said Brooking.

When she found out she would be travelling to Africa, she spearheaded a drive to gather medical supplies and brought a large hockey bag full of supplies she and her teammates and coaches delivered to The AIDS Support Organization (TASO) and the local hospital. They were beyond grateful.

"Upon arrival, we were surprisingly welcomed with a small ceremony by the organization officials thanking Team Canada for expressing interest in the health of Ugandans," said Brooking, noting they were also given a tour of the hospital near TASO "where we gained an additional perspective into challenges of delivering healthcare in Uganda."

Brooking met the head nurse of the emergency department. "With my nursing background, I felt a mutual connection with the head nurse, who then took me under her wing for a crash course in the interworking of emergency frontline care in Kampala's busiest hospital. As a Master's in Science of Nursing student and a critical care registered nurse, this experience was an exceptional opportunity as it provided me with a glimpse into a window of a health-care system so distant from our own."

When some of the staff saw the Hockey Canada logo on the bag of donations, they couldn't thank them enough. "Our new-found friends expressed a great love towards our country, which ignited a humble pride in all of us," said Brooking. "This experience certainly left a lasting impression on me and I am sure my fellow teammates and coaching staff."

Brooking will take a one-week respite before returning to her training regimen. She plans to run in the Vancouver Sun Run in April and will then head to California to compete in her first 10,000-metre track event in May. Down the road, she will compete in the 10-kilometre road race championship in Ottawa May 25 and at the Canadian Track and Field Championship in July.

For now, she's trying to appreciate her most recent experience. "It was such an unbelievable experience to be eating breakfast beside athletes from Denmark, Great Britain, Australia, South Africa, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Spain, France, Japan, China... The hype around this event was exciting," she said. "I can't imagine what it is like to be at the Olympics because World Championships certainly felt like the real deal."

