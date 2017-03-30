Filibustering for the right to filibuster

At 8:30 p.m. on a Thursday night, the only MPs who remain in the House of Commons are those sitting on the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC). This committee, which has been meeting off and on since Tuesday, will not be dismissed for another four hours. You might be asking yourself: why does this committee need to meet for such an extended period of time? What matter could be so urgent?

The reality however, is that the topic of discussion is anything but urgent. In order to prevent a motion put forth by the government from moving forward, MPs of the NDP and Conservative parties are delaying committee proceedings. By speaking on an amendment until time runs out, opposition MPs can postpone a vote from occurring, which would no doubt go in favour of the Liberals.

For their part, the governing Liberals want to keep the meeting going as long as possible in the hopes that opposition MPs will agree to a vote as a result of exhaustion from extended meeting hours. This tedious ritual is what is referred to as a "filibuster" and has been a staple in Canada`s Parliament since Confederation.

Last Tuesday, this particular filibuster was incited when Liberal MP Scott Simms proposed a motion to PROC to undertake a study that would look at revising the way the House of Commons operates. The discussion paper for which the motion is based, proposes allowing MPs to vote electronically, removing Friday sittings, changing how opposition days and private members' bills are handled, and arguably most controversially, ending the practice of filibustering. Outraged by the lack of consultation, opposition MPs essentially decided to filibuster for their right to filibuster.

After sitting in on the PROC proceedings, one can see why eliminating this practice might be desired. The MP holding the floor goes off on tangents with little relevance, occasionally asking the Chair of the Committee if he's had enough. All the while the Chair is humouring the MP by continuously nodding as if following his line of thought, and then on occasion gazing up to the ceiling for moments on end. There are other committee members who are less engaged, either focusing on electronic devices or talking with colleagues and aids. Although for political junkies it can be entertaining, it might lead one to question why this committee is even in session when there is valuable work that could be done by MPs elsewhere.

On its surface, filibustering can seem like an obsolete tactic that only delays the already slow Canadian Parliament. However, the capacity of opposition parties to filibuster is an important one. Since Confederation, the number of tools that opposition parties have had at their disposal to oppose a majority government has diminished. Today, filibustering remains one of the few ways a party can stave off legislation, if only temporarily. Additionally, it is a tool that is used only on occasion in serious circumstances.

This is no doubt an important element of Parliament. That is why the capacity to filibuster along with other elements of Simm's motion are protected by operational rules of the House of Commons known as standing orders.

With such significant bearing on the way that the House of Commons operates, opposition MPs argue that changes to these and other standing orders should be carried out only after the government receives the support of all parties. While on occasion a governing party in the House has used its majority to amend single standing orders unilaterally, more often than not, a series of procedural changes are made as a result of a broad consensus among members from all parties.

The Liberal government is technically not breaking any rules by unilaterally eliminating the capacity to filibuster and make other changes to the standing orders. However, by doing so, it would not be accomplishing its goals in the sunniest of ways. Instead, Liberals would be best to focus on working together with other parties in order to create a House of Commons that operates effectively for all.

Jay Fallis grew up just outside of Orillia and is passionate about Canadian politics. He recently graduated with a master's in political science from the University of Toronto. He can be reached at jjmfallis@gmail.com.