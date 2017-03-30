In 2013, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne apologized to the former residents of the Huronia Regional Centre (HRC).

If you want to keep a future premier from having to apologize again, listen to those surviving former residents.

That was the message from advocates of the HRC's survivors, developmentally-challenged adults who were sent to live at the former "asylum for idiots."

"What a terrible and disgusting name," said Yvonne Spicer, past chair of the Ontario Community Living council, an advocacy collective made up of adults in the province with intellectual disabilities. "It was a name that showed total disrespect and hatred of all people with intellectual disabilities. As terrible as the name was, the place was even worse."

She was one of the 17 deputants included in the more than 75 people who showed up for the first of two sessions on the future of the former Huronia Regional Centre (HRC) on Thursday. While she said it wasn't her place to explicitly suggest what to do with the buildings, she knew what she'd want to see if it was.

"It is your last chance to finally do the right thing," Spicer said. "In my words: blow it up."

Everything from demolition to re-purpose is on the table as Lura Consultants prepares a report to the provincial government on the 175 acres of property on Lake Simcoe declared surplus. The consulting group called the meetings to help shape its recommendation as to what the province should do next.

But to get there, Spicer and many other advocates for the survivors reminded both the consultants and the participants in the room of the history of the HRC, and how its legacy can cloud nearly everything that could happen on site going forward.

Chris Beesley, chief executive officer of Community Living Ontario, said he wasn't there to provide a recommendation to the consultants. It wasn't his place.

"In this case, not all voices should be treated equally; we think those who survived Huronia should have the strongest voice," he said. "To safeguard their voice, we recommend a panel of survivors be struck to then vet a shortlist of perhaps two or three suggested uses that the government would provide the panel based on this consultation process. The panel's decision would be final."

Simcoe County Community Services took a similar approach. While it's provided proposals as to what should occur on the site, 60% of its clients are former residents of the HRC. Programs and services director Maxine Johnson wants to ensure what ever happens, those who called the HRC home are recognized.

"We want a place for everyone to go to, but we want a place where we don't forget," Johnson relayed as one of the proposals from clients of her organization. "We don't want to forget what happened. If we could do that through art or some kind of plaques as you walk through the pathways that remind people... so it doesn't happen again."

The bulk of the speakers were there in the afternoon session to voice their support for the Huronia Cultural Campus (HCC), an arts initiative proposed for the site. Throughout the short period of time the HCC has been a topic of discussion, comparisons to the Banff Centre for the Arts and Creativity or the Tanglewood estate, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Retired physician Nancy Harris suggested a closer location to look at: Stratford.

"Over 50 years ago, when Stratford was facing economic disaster due to the closure of railways, a local businessman, Tom Patterson, had an idea: we live in Stratford, we're on the Avon River, why not have a Shakespearan theatre festival?" she said. "There were a lot of unknowns, but they took the risk, and look at Stratford today."

Boosting the economy is music to the ears of the Orillia and District Chamber of Commerce.

"It's imperative, in our view, that whatever purpose the former HRC property takes on, it be a net contributor to the social and economic stability in the community," said Mariano Tulipano, chamber president. "Our interpretation of 'public good' might be broader than the government's, in this context. We believe these lands... must harness their potential to be meaningful economic contributors."

Other groups officially supporting the HCC proposal at the meeting included Ontario's Lake Country, Orillia CDC and Georgian College.

Mark Bisset, executive director of the Couchiching Conservancy, said more than 130 acres that's been declared surplus should be protected.

"The Couchiching Conservancy recommends the natural heritage feautres of the subject lands be brought under permanent protection, either through title transfer... or through a conservation easement agreement." Bisset said. "With these surplus lands, the province has an opportunity to do the right things, based on the spirit and intent on its own laws."

That position was supported by the Orillia Fish and Game Club, who also spoke Tuesday afternoon.

The evening session had 11 deputations scheduled in advance, including representatives from Lakehead University, the Orillia Rowing Club and the Huronia Cultural Campus Foundation.

Written submissions can be made to the consultants on the matter until April 20. For more information, visit ontario.ca/huroniaconsultation.

