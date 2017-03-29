The city's auto-collision-repair industry could take a hit starting next week.

That's when one of Orillia's most dangerous intersections becomes history as access to Harvie Settlement Road from Old Barrie Road closes for good.

The move to close the Harvie Settlement access point Wednesday is part of a realignment plan Mayor Steve Clarke said is needed to not only improve safety, but also to allow for future and ongoing development of the area, including a nearby Costco location slated to open later this year.

"We had to do this before we could do more than contemplate development in west Orillia," Clarke said, referring to the overall Old Barrie Road intersection improvement project.

"The project began last year and in April that project will be ramped up again. It's a dangerous area and this will mitigate a lot of the problems. It's a high-risk intersection."

Two alternate access routes to get to homes and businesses located along Harvie Settlement Road are already available with one option located north from West Ridge Boulevard and another from Diana Drive off University Avenue.

One of the affected businesses has already begun letting customers know about the change.

"We understand why it had to be closed," said Kim Wallace, sales manager of Green Storage (formerly Orillia Storage). "It will impact us a little until people get used to the route."

And while drivers using GPS will still be directed to access the storage business via a closed road, signage will be in place to help send people to the new access points, according to Orillia engineering and transportation manager Wes Cyr.

"We've been working with them (businesses and homeowners) to make sure they're comfortable with it," Cyr said, noting work should be completed in August. "We're making the area more traffic-friendly and safer."

Besides closing the Harvie Settlement Road access, the project involves realigning the Old Barrie Road/Highway 11 on/off ramp and adding 'signalization' as well as a one-kilometre trail connection to provide safe passage for cyclists and pedestrians to and from west Orillia over Highway 11.

The city received approximately $1.6 million towards the $4.3-million project from the federal and provincial governments through the Small Communities Fund in July 2015.

In addition, Orillia was awarded $325,000 in a matching grant from the Ministry of Transportation through the Ontario Municipal Cycling Infrastructure Program for the new bicycle and pedestrian trail.

A representative for Costco did not return a request for comment on the highway plan by press-time, however the last time a representative from Costco spoke with the Packet & Times, they indicated the store would be open by the end of Costco's fiscal year in 2017.

Once opened, the 156,000-square-foot retail warehouse will feature a gas bar, propane station and seasonal garden centre, all located on a 14-acre parcel of land on the east side of University Avenue.

