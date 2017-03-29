Rockin’ robotics

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Piece-by-piece, Harriett Todd Public School students work toward a technically-minded future. Grade 4 children followed instructions in their robotics course to prepare a Lego Mindstorms EV3, exercising skills such as math, teamwork, hand-eye co-ordination and independence, on Wednesday. The 500-minute-long course culminates in a robot challenge in which students have to navigate their machine through a small obstacle course set up in the library. Pictured are Troy Elliss, 9, and Isaac Dunmow, 10.