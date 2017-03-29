The city will soon have a public art policy and committee that should help drive future projects involving brushes, palettes and sculpting materials.

During a council committee meeting Monday, councillors moved forward with a plan to create an ad hoc group charged with creating a permanent public art committee to look for ways to incorporate local culture and tradition for any future art installations in public buildings and spaces.

Mayor Steve Clarke said the permanent committee and the public art policy ensuring more local artwork on city buildings will provide concrete building blocks for the city moving forward.

"They are going to inform us and help us make sure art and public installations are part of what we do," said Clarke, who noted the group could help advise how to best incorporate artwork into major projects like the city's future recreation centre.

"With the recreation centre, what could we do to have an arts' presence?"

The ad hoc group will consist of one council member along with representatives from the Orillia Museum of Art and History, Orillia and District Arts Council and Downtown Orillia Management Board as well as one citizen-at-large and staff support.

Council also followed through on a staff recommendation that the city establish a public art reserve.

Coun. Ralph Cipolla said he wants a strong policy and committee to ensure an area of artwork such as a mural doesn't attract unwanted graffiti.

"The idea is great as long as it stays with legitimate artists," he said, noting that what one perceives is good art is often in the eyes of the beholder.

"My fear is it might create more graffiti. They (graffiti artists and taggers) will start to get the idea they can do it anywhere in Orillia."

The latest moves follow a letter to council last March from Orillia & District Arts Council (ODAC) president Marg Gurr.

"I am requesting that council develop policy directing staff to consider the inclusion of public art and/or historical interpretations/commemorations as part of the project budget related to any new builds, restorations, transformations and renovations of existing public property," Gurr wrote.

"ODAC continues to believe that public art is an essential component of a vibrant, healthy community environment that helps promote greater inclusion and engagement among its citizens."

Coun. Pat Hehn said it's an idea whose time has come.

"It's something that I've always really been interested in because I feel we have such amazing local talent in the community."

