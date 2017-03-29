Orillia speed skater Stephen Graham earned a bronze medal and local coach Tracey Zwiers helped Canadian figure skaters make a record medal haul at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria last weekend.

"It was an awesome experience," said Graham, one of the most successful speed skaters in Special Olympics history. "It's such a beautiful place and it was amazing to experience the culture and the country."

Graham competed in two races at the international event that featured the best Special Olympic athletes from all over the globe. He fell during his 1,000-metre race, but still managed to rally to a fourth-place finish. In the 1,500-metre event, the former Orillia Athlete of the Year earned a bronze medal.

"I'm an older skater now and the two guys that finished ahead of me in the 1,500 were 18- and 20-year-old South Korean skaters," said Graham, 35. "I almost tried to pass them on the inside... I tried twice, but I didn't want to fall down, so I stuck to my guns, pushed hard and finished third."

Despite his age, Graham just missed his personal best and felt satisfied with his performance. "I'm very happy to do that well against younger skaters. It was a much stronger field this time. I only got a bronze but it's like a gold to me. I'm tickled."

For Graham, it was his third world championship. In 2009 in Boise, Idaho, he skated to a pair of gold medals and a silver medal. In 2013 in South Korea, he led all Canadian athletes by winning three gold medals.

Zwiers, on the other hand, was making her debut on the international stage. The long-time head coach for the Orillia Figure Skating Club has coached local Special Olympic skaters for several years and, over the past 18 months, coached Ontario Special Olympians at both provincial and national competitions. She was selected as one of four associate coaches to assist Team Canada's head figure skating coach in Austria.

"Our skaters did amazing," said Zwiers with pride. "We had 18 skaters who had the possibility of 26 medals and we got 25 medals. It was exciting to see it all come together after a year of hard work."

She said Team Canada's figure skaters won more medals in their discipline than any other country. She attributed the success, in part, to Special Olympics partnership with Skate Canada.

"All our Special Olympics skaters are registered with Skate Canada and they practise in a Skate Canada environment in a club like Orillia, their coaches are well-qualified, and they're learning from the grass roots up," said Zwiers. "I think it really gives them a great foundation to build from."

While she was thrilled with the skaters' results, she said being a part of the Canadian contingent, participating in the pageantry of the opening ceremonies and experiencing a different culture were highlights of the trip.

"I looked out my hotel room and could see a castle," said Zwiers. "It is a beautiful country and Austria was a great host. They really looked after the athletes and coaches and there were lots of volunteers."

Zwiers, Graham and the team stayed in the host community of Wiener Neustadt, two hours north of Vienna, where they were welcomed heartily. The athletes and coaches visited local schools and got a first-hand look at the culture.

"We visited the school, went to their classes and they put on a dance presentation in their gym where they taught us some dance moves," Zwiers explained. "They fed us a huge, hot lunch in their cafeteria and they gave us Austrian goodies. In exchange, we gave them maple syrup. Students from the school came and cheered the figure skaters on and waved signs. It was cool."

Graham agreed. "They treated us like gold and it was a neat experience," said Graham, who was amazed by the modern transit system and noted bikes outnumbered cars by a wide margin. "It was an incredible opportunity "¦ I can't even explain how rewarding it was."

That was a sentiment echoed by Zwiers, who took two weeks of holiday time to fulfill her volunteer coaching duties. She said she does it to support the athletes. "I see how hard they work, the hours they put in "¦ and they and their parents are so appreciative and thankful."

She also volunteers to help spread the Special Olympics message. "I wish maybe more parents would recognize their child or young adult may fit into Special Olympics and that it's not a negative thing to have an intellectual disability," she said. "There are opportunities for them and there's nothing to be afraid of. I want to continue to be involved. Maybe there's more that I can do to get more skaters involved... I'm just so grateful for Special Olympics, for what they do for our athletes and for what they've done for me."

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

Twitter.com/davedawson67

A local celebrity

Special Olympics Orillia is hosting a fundraising event April 5 at Boston Pizza. Stephen Graham, fresh off winning a bronze medal at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria, will be a celebrity server at the West Ridge eatery during the event that goes from 5 to 8 p.m. Boston Pizza will donate 10% from sales during that time to Special Olympics.