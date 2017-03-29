Organ donation on the rise in area

Always on edge, eating very little and confined to the house, Deanna Peacock's only chance at surviving a diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis was a lung transplant.

With a beeper on her person 24 hours a day, seven days a week, she spent 11 stressful months on the donor-waiting list for the news of life.

"The wait was awful," said the Orillia resident. "I had to carry a beeper 24/7, in the bathroom, in the shower. One day, I got halfway to Toronto and realized I'd left my beeper behind and had to go back to get it, because once you get the call, you have to be in Toronto within two hours."

An early morning call on July 21 five years ago gave her the hope Peacock was looking for. With a convoy of friends and family, she made her way to the city, checked in at the hospital, and then waited while the staff made sure the organs were viable for surgery.

With a new set of lungs to help her breathe in new life, Peacock returned home with a purpose to help bring on as many organ donors to the nation-wide registry, starting with the second-annual flagraising at city hall on April 3, at 11:30 a.m. to mark the beginning of organ donor month. The following week, Peacock will be at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for an awareness campaign.

She feels it's the perfect way to help ensure Orillia and area residents are registered as donors.

"I just can't see why you wouldn't donate; it doesn't make sense to me," said Peacock, adding she wouldn't be here if it weren't for someone who had signed up to be a donor. "It's a waste, right? What are you going to do with them (organs)? Bury them, cremate them, when you can save up to eight lives with organ donation and 70 lives with tissue donation?"

According to the Trillium Gift of Life Network (TGLN), a report released last month, Ontario saw a 30% rise in organ donations last year.

The report also said that 1,302 people received organ transplants in 2016, four of those being from Orillia, with 351 transplants made possible through deceased donors and 256 from living donors.

A TGLN spokesperson attributed the rise to targeted awareness campaigns across the province at hospitals and in the community, the kind Peacock will be doing on April 12, which will also help dispel some myths about organ donation.

"I understand there's a huge fear out there that doctors will take your organs if you're brain dead or on life support, but that's not true," she said.

The old donor cards people carried in their wallets are no longer valid and an online registration is required, she said.

"Make sure you register," Peacock said. "It could be a loved one that could need an organ, or it could be you. I never thought in my wildest dreams I would need one. And it's like blood, it's in you to give."

The TGLN report also indicated organ donor registration in Simcoe County is at 33%, and at 35% in Orillia, both higher than the provincial average of 30%. The rates are even higher in Barrie (43%), Innisfil (36%), and Midland (46%).

Other surrounding areas, such as Brechin, Oro-Station, Shanty Bay, Port Severn, Rama and Coldwater, fall under the three different Lake Simcoe Shore regions as classified by TGLN, and have registration levels between 36% and 44%, all higher than Ontario's average.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog