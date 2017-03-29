Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation is fast approaching.

What a wonderful occasion to celebrate our country, as well as the contributions and achievements of all Canadians.

To commemorate Canada’s 150th anniversary, I will be honouring a number of individuals residing in Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte who have gone above and beyond to serve our community and/or country with the John Graves Simcoe Medal of Excellence.

John Graves Simcoe was a British army general and the first Lieutenant Governor of Upper Canada from 1791 until 1796. He was instrumental in introducing institutions such as courts of law, trial by jury, English common law, and the eventual abolition of slavery.

His legacy preceded him as he named both Simcoe County and Lake Simcoe.

If you know an exceptional individual, volunteer, group, business and/or not-for-profit organization that you feel is deserving of the John Graves Simcoe Medal of Excellence, we encourage you to nominate them for this award.

The nomination period will run for four weeks, beginning now and ending April 28.

All nominations should be submitted online during this time period via our website http://alexnuttallmp.ca/ by clicking on the Canada 150 icon.

If you are unable to submit a nomination online, contact our office at 705-728-2596. Applicants and nominees will be notified of the outcome.

Alex Nuttall is the MP representing the Barrie–Springwater-Oro-Medonte riding.