New art policy a step in the right direction

Art makes the world go round. Not Art down in accounting (accounting is where everything grinds to a halt), but art – music, literature, paintings, etc.

There is much we know about past civilizations because of the art they left behind. Even in modern times, I recently listened to an interview with Bill Murray who was contrasting the difference between West Berlin which he says is the art capital of Europe, and drab and dreary East Berlin where about all we know is what was left behind by the Stasi on index cards kept on the citizenry.

We are aghast when the art of Iraq is plundered, or destroyed by the Taliban in Afghanistan, then rejoice when the excavation of one of those destroyed objects reveals untouched statues and artifacts beneath.

We listen to music composed centuries ago, and to modern music that mimics or is built upon that music. We read the classics, taking life lessons from them. People like Mike Vandyk, on tour of Europe with Bleeker, send selfies posed next to the Mona Lisa.

Art is us. Sure there are the technological wonders indicating the advancement of human knowledge, but when we want to know who we were, it is the art that tells us. Well, maybe microfiche copies of newspapers do that too, but that’s another argument.

So, I was impressed Monday night when council committee passed with some, but not much, discussion a proposal to update the city’s public art policy – and I don’t recall any reservation or dissent.

The new policy will include creation of a reserve for future purchases and outlines how current and future inventory will be maintained.

It also created a working group to write guidelines for a permanent committee to vet proposals for new art. It should contain rules for who makes up that panel, and some direction on what artistic metrics are met for any acquisition. It also establishes a guideline for renovation and construction of public facilities to include a percentage of construction budgets for public art.

So, while the rec centre was considered as a place where art should also be included, there now will be a rule on how much should be afforded for that art. No more $56 million projects with zero or $10,000 for art, up to ten per cent of budget will be the guide.

What is most important about the committee is the decision of what qualifies as art will be removed from the council table to the panel made up of people who know something about art. I would be a little richer if someone gave me money for every time I heard a councillor comment against some artistic decision based on – “I don’t like that.” That’s not how art owned by the public for the public’s benefit should be acquired.

This will also avoid situations where art is installed without the input of people who live here, or without the participation of the artists living here. The example is at Market Square where sculpture was paid for as part of the project and I haven’t heard one person’s opinion it was proper (process or result) or money well spent.

Congratulations council, you set the stage for next generations to see who we are.

Echoes of Mariposa

What a busy weekend ahead. Tonight Mariposa Art Theatre opens Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike at the Opera House. Christopher Durang wrote it in the shadow of the work of Anton Chekhov. It’s a comedy though. See it in the evening Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for the next two weeks; matinees on Sundays.

Tomorrow night the Mariposa Folk Festival has their annual Echoes of Mariposa concert at the Mariposa Inn. The musicians involved are Murder Murder and Danielle Knibbe.

Also tomorrow night The Creepshow plays the Geneva. They are headlining a concert with five bands. They are from Hamilton, and if you’ve seen the posters, the band looks rough, maybe scary, but the music is not far off the pop meter. Check out their videos on YouTube, they have some catchy tunes.

Saturday 31 Pavarotti is in concert at St. Paul’s Centre. Heh, this column runs two days ahead of the start of a new month, so get out your grain of salt. Actually, on Saturday you might catch the play, or Shawn Barker, The Man in Black, who does a Johnny Cash tribute show at Casino Rama (that’s the same place Gordon Lightfoot plays Apr. 7).

Sunday, the St. James’ concert choir has a fundraiser at 3 p.m. at the church. Soloists are Amy Dodington, Anna Trubashnik, Mark DuBois, and John Dodington, with Dan Mccoy on organ and Ross Arnold on tympani. Albert Greer will conduct the full Mozart Requiem and other pieces.

James at the Geneva

I joined a full house at the Geneva Saturday night to see Paul James. He played his own tunes and pieces of music by Elvis, Bo Diddley, Chuck Berry and Led Zeppelin.

I was most impressed by his blues playing on acoustic guitar. James is, bottom line, after decades in the biz, a performer and craftsman of the highest caliber. It’s no wonder at the north side of 60 he can still fill a venue.

Write John at watchthisproductions@encode.com.

