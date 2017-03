The story of the search for a Georgian Bay Township man missing for more than two weeks has a sad ending.

The body of Michael Hatfield was found in Honey Harbour Saturday. Southern Georgian Bay OPP said the investigation into Hatfield’s disappearance and death is continuing, but foul play is not suspected.

Hatfield, 34, had last been seen at 2:50 p.m. March 7 on a trail in the Rocky Shore Road and White’s Road area.