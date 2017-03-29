Law and music

ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES Holly Kehoe, in the lead role of Elle Woods, and other cast members rehearse for Twin Lakes Secondary School's upcoming production of Legally Blonde. The cast of 33 is composed of students from grades 9 to 12, who are accompanied throughout the show by a 12-piece band. Tickets for the musical cost $15 for adults and $10 for students with the curtain rising at 7 p.m. on April 6, 7 and 8.