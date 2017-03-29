Forward-thinking developers wanted

On Monday night, city council committee gave the green light to dispose of Central School through a request for proposal (RFP) process. Once council gives the plan an official endorsement at its next meeting, it will clear the path for the sale of one of Orillia's most stately buildings.

And while many lament the sale of the architecturally-significant building that was officially designated under the Ontario Heritage Act in 1979, this is the right move at the right time. When the city purchased the 1.76-acre property from the Simcoe County District School Board in 2010, it was not the intent of the council of the day to hold on to the property, necessarily, but rather to control the destiny of the building and that prime piece of real estate.

Fast-forward seven years to 2017. The city's experts say the building needs almost $3 million in repairs and upgrades to meet today's standards - that's money the city not only doesn't have but shouldn't commit to such a project.

With that in mind, the city has decided to attempt to control the sale of the property as much as possible. Rather than just put the property on the open market, staffers from the city's economic development, development services and facilities departments put their heads together to develop an RFP process that will inform the sale of the property.

While there has already been great interest in the valuable property - officials say 20 potential suitors have already made inquiries - the RFP will be circulated to the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario and other agencies targeting developers who have experience with heritage buildings to "ensure the property is advertised to prospective purchasers sympathetic to the value of heritage properties."

On top of that, potential bidders must include details about how they will "ensure that the cultural heritage value is recognized and conserved over time" and must incorporate "a Heritage Impact Statement to evaluate the impact of a proposed intervention (alteration, addition, partial demolition, demolition, relocation or new construction) on the cultural heritage resources of the property."

Developers will also have to ante up a minimum bid, which will be determined this week when an outside appraisal of the property is completed. Dan Landry, the city's manager of business retention and expansion and industrial development, said the RFP is a unique approach. "We're going to put out a call to developers to look not only at the price but also how does it fit in with what council's long-term direction of what the downtown should look like, as it fits in with Downtown Tomorrow," said Landry.

It's an intelligent approach. The city was also smart to include the municipal parking lot it created on the property. The Downtown Orillia Management Board asked council to consider preserving the lot, but, in the end, council opted not to do that and, rather, to ask potential developers how they might address that issue. City officials correctly felt severing the property would "severely restrain what creativity might come as far as responses."

Now, we can only hope for some creative proposals from some forward-thinking developers who have a good sense of history and understand the importance of heritage.

