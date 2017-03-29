Creating more affordable housing is the goal of an ongoing Simcoe County program.

The county’s Secondary Suite Program assists homeowners with an interest-free forgivable loan of up to $25,000 towards the creation of a secondary suite.

It must meet with a local municipality's building and fire codes.

Currently, when a homeowner builds a new detached home that will include a second suite, typically a basement apartment, they must pay two county development charges: one for the single detached dwelling ($9,346), and one for the secondary unit ($7,748).

But the province has recently introduced a number of legislative changes under the umbrella of the Promoting Affordable Housing Act, 2016, including an amendment to the Development Charges Act, to exempt second units in new residential buildings from development charges.

However, the amendment has yet to come into force.

The county has a budget of $200,000 in 2017 to offset the county development charges paid by developers of affordable housing outside of federal/provincial funding programs.

Once the amendment to the Development Charges Act comes into force, there will no longer be a need to provide a county development-charges rebate for secondary suites in new homes, according to Arfona Zwiers, the county's director of social housing.

"Secondary suites are a win/win solution for both the homeowners and tenants," she said. "The rising cost of housing makes it difficult for many homeowners to pay their mortgage, while low vacancy rates and high rent costs make it difficult for many people to be able to afford private rental accommodations.

"Secondary suites aim to bring these two (types of) residents together to mutually benefit while increasing density, which is good for both the environment and municipal services."

The county approved its 10-Year Affordable Housing and Homelessness Prevention Strategy in 2014. It includes a target of 2,685 new affordable units to be created by 2024.

"Secondary suites are one way of achieving this target," Zwiers said. "The county has other affordable housing programs. However, municipalities are key partners in addressing the issue. Municipalities have a significant role to play through their policies, planning and building departments."

All municipalities — including the separated cities of Barrie and Orillia — can participate in the county program through secondary-suite applications at their local building office, she said, adding county staff frequently meet with their municipal counterparts to share information about affordable housing programs.

"Affordable housing is an issue facing municipalities across the country," Zwiers said. "Solutions require co-operation and action at all levels of government."

To date, 30 secondary suites have been completed and there are an additional 19 in progress, she said, adding the bulk of the secondary suites, 16, have been completed in Barrie.

"However, suites are in progress throughout all areas of the county."

Sara Peddle, of the Simcoe Alliance to End Homelessness, said anything municipal, provincial or federal levels of governments can do can help.

The alliance has representation on the county's Affordable Housing Advisory Committee to help provide advice and support to the development of options.

"We're going to need many options for affordable housing and having secondary suites is part of our toolbox and is definitely something that is beneficial to the community," she said. "Any time there are discussions about options for affordable housing it is hopeful and inspiring. It's great that we're able to continue with the conversations and exploring those options."

To learn more about the county’s Secondary Suite Program, visit www.Simcoe.ca/Ontariorenovates.

