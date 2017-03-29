Council briefs

New parking restriction recommended

City staff have recommended that a new restriction be implemented on the side streets near Regent Park Public School. The restriction is no stopping from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

These parking limitations will enable two-way traffic and allow emergency and city maintenance crews to continue using the streets without obstruction. Staff also concluded in its report to council committee that sight lines and access to entrances, as well as safety of school children will improve with this rule. Some Regent Street on-street parking will remain available for residents or parents who are dropping off or picking up school children, as well as for residents in the area looking to park on the street outside of school hours and on the weekends.

Accessible parking

The city is looking into moving some accessible parking spots downtown. Staff presented to council committee a motion that recommended moving a few accessible parking spots on West Street and Mississaga Street. Staff is suggesting that spaces located on the west of West Street South, south of Mississaga Street and north of CIBC’s parking lot entrance, be relocated to the south side of the CIBC’s parking lot entrance. As well, the on-street metered parking space on the south side of CIBC’s parking lot entrance be relocated to the north side of the CIBC’s parking lot entrance.

Social media discussed

The City of Orillia could soon be on Instagram. A report presented Monday at council committee updated city representatives about the efficacy of current platforms, such as the city’s website, various Twitter accounts and Facebook pages managed by staff. Staff also indicated they are looking into the feasibility of creating Instagram accounts for various city departments, such as parks, recreation and culture department and economic development.