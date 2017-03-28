The U17 Orillia Suns Nova volleyball team captured the gold medal at the season-ending Ontario Volleyball Association U18 Bugarski Cup Tournament in Alliston on the weekend.

"This was an exciting day to come out first against older competition," said Suns' interim coach Tony DiBacco.

The Suns began the 10-team tournament at Banting High School by defeating their sister U18 Suns team in straight sets: 25-12 and 25-13. However, the squad came out flat against the second-seeded Georgian Cubs, dropping the first set 25-12 before rebounding in the second set, only to fall 27-25 in a hard-fought clash.

In the quarter-finals, the U17 Suns downed the U17 Cubs from Barrie, scoring a straight-set win thanks to 25-20 and 25-14 decisions. "We steadily attacked and kept them on their heels," DiBacco said of the victory.

The Suns sizzled in the semis, winning a tight, see-saw first set, 25-23, against the top-seeded Barrie Elites and then pulled ahead in the second set, earning a 25-16 triumph. "This was a very satisfying victory because the Elites had beaten us in two previous tournaments," said DiBacco. "It was good to finally defeat them."

The gold-medal game was a rematch of the morning clash between the Georgian Cubs (Barrie) and the Suns. But this time, the Suns drew first blood with a nail-biting 25-23 win in the first set. The Cubs could do no wrong in the second set, however, crushing Orillia 25-6. "We weren't able to seal our blocks and they were charged up emotionally," said DiBacco.

But the long-time coach was able to rally the troops and, after falling behind early, the Suns rallied to win the decisive third set 15-12. "All nine players made valuable contributions to the win," said DiBacco of the team effort. "Even though Olivia Burnie was arguably the best hitter at the tournament, we couldn't have won without the steady passing, the great digs, the tough serving and our best setting of the year going on around her."

The Suns hope they can continue their winning ways next weekend when they finish their season by competing at the 76-team, three-day provincial championship at RIM Park in Waterloo. "We are in a good place right now," said Coach Stu Burnie as he looked ahead to the Ontario championships.