Terriers take South Muskoka Tournament

The Jim Wilson Chevrolet Major Peewee AE Terriers swept its way to a perfect 4-0 record to take the South Muskoka Bears tournament this past weekend. The tournament was played in both Gravenhurst and Bracebridge arenas and included eight teams in the peewee division.

In Game 1 of round robin play, the Terriers started the tournament strong with a 5-0 win over the Coldwater Wildcats. Owen Banks contributed a hat trick in the game.

In Game 2 they faced off against the Kincardine Kinucks. The Terriers fell behind 2-1 through one period but five unanswered goals gave Orillia the 6-2 win. Jonah Teahen led the attack with two goals and one assist. Jack Ormsby and Tyler Colberook each had a goal and assist. Ryan Lariviere had two helpers.

In Game 3 Orillia battled the undefeated Paris Wolfpack with the winner advancing to the tournament final on Sunday. Again, the Terriers would get off to a slow start trailing 1-0 through the first period. The Terriers, however, would prove too strong by netting three second-period goals and two more in the third to secure a 5-2 victory and a spot in the final. The line of Kieran McConaghy (2g, 1a), Ayden Bishop (1g, 2a) and Matt Casselman (2a) combined for eight points to pace the win.

In Sunday's final the Terriers faced the host South Muskoka Bears. The Bears also breezed through their round-robin play with a 3-0 record. After slow starts in Games 2 and 3 of the tournament, the Terriers' game plan was to get off to a quick start. They did just that, scoring just minutes into the contest and another late to lead 2-0 after the first period. The Terriers would add an extra marker in the second and five more in the third to take a dominating 8-0 victory and the tournament title. Jack Ormsby and Owenn Banks each had two goals.

Sam Sheldon and Colby Small shared the goaltending duties. Each recorded two wins and a shutout in the tournament.

All team members played key roles. Offensive contributions came from Owenn Banks (6g, 3a); Kieran McConaghy (4g, 5a); Matt Casselman (3g, 3a); Ayden Bishop (2g, 4a); Jack Ormsby (4g, 1a); Tyler Colebrook (2g, 3a); Jonah Teahen (2g, 2a); Connor Flannery (1g, 2a); Ryan Lariviere (3a); Owen Johnston (3a); Cayden McGinnis (2a), Nolin Derstroff (2a); Kailem McDonald (2a); Peter Conway (1a) and Andrew Thorn (1a). AP Players Tyler Colebrook (three games) and Kaden Noble (one game) both played for the Terriers in the tournament. The Terriers defence core of Conway, Thorn, McDonald, Derstroff, Johnston and Banks was solid all weekend as Terriers opponents netted only four goals over the four tournament games.

The Terriers will travel to Beamsville this weekend to participate in the 11th annual Lincoln Memorial AE Tournament to close out their season.