This year our community, province and country are celebrating 150 years. The anniversary has encouraged us to think about what it is that we are celebrating. For some, the answer is our history, our similarities, our differences or our culture. For many it is a combination of many things. It is our identity and everything that it is comprised of, both personally and nationally.

One undeniable aspect of our celebration as a nation is music. There is no one style, genre or artist that defines our musical landscape and we're better for it. That being said, it would be difficult to deny the uniquely Canadian history of Stompin' Tom Connors. With hits like Bud the Spud and The Hockey Song and nearly 4 million albums sold, his decades as a musician kept Canada in the spotlight. Sadly we lost this icon in March of 2013.

In the fall of 2016, Taw Connors, son of Stompin' Tom, began touring places like Sudbury, Thunderbay and Geraldton with a musical tribute show to his late father. Taw was encouraged to develop the tribute show because of how similar he sounds to his late father. One quick internet search will confirm this striking similarity too.

Taw Connors will be performing in Brechin this summer and July 1 is the perfect day for the concert.

Sylvia Willis is the social director for the Lagoon City Community Association and, along with Dave Hinschberger, they have brought Connors to the Brechin Ball Diamond Stage as part of the community's three-day-long Canada 150 celebrations. The event includes support from local businesses, churches, the legion, the Lions Club, the Community Foundation of Orillia and Area and many others.

"There are not many events that include all of the organizations because they are all trying to raise their own money to continue their excellent work," says Willis. "This is not about raising money - it is about meeting our costs and to show everyone that Brechin and Ramara is such a fantastic place to live."

The kickoff will be a parking lot party on June 30 and then the fun continues on Canada Day. "On Saturday, most of the action will be at the ball diamond with vendors, displays, beer tent, food, and demonstrations," says Willis. "At 7 p.m. Taw Connors will perform untill 9 p.m. and then there will be a street dance with a DJ."

The three-day schedule is still being solidified but there will be an incredible variety of options to choose from for friends and families that attend. "There will be inflatables, face painting, crafts... food and then fireworks at dusk," says Willis.

The Taw Connors concert and street dance are the only part of the weekend that require tickets and they are sure to go quickly so the organizing group encourages people to get yours soon. They are available in Orillia at Alley Cats and in Brechin at the legion, Super Food Mart and Timber Mart. Interested concert-goers can also call 705-484-0467 for more information.

