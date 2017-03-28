Proud pet lovers

ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES Tom Molloy, branch operations/consultant with Orillia's Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals location, visited the West Ridge Early Education Centre Tuesday morning to collect toys and food for the shelter's animals that toddlers attending the daycare have been bringing in for the past three weeks. Molloy was happy to receive the gifts and also noted Orillia residents helped the local shelter raise the most money of any OSPCA branch during the recent National Cupcake Day. Molloy said the $14,000 collected during the event will help the shelter with its annual veterinarian bill of roughly $70,000 a year.