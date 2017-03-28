Patrick Fogarty has strong showing at OFSAA

Student athletes from Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School learned a valuable lesson last week when they faced off against the province's top female hockey teams.

The local high school girls' hockey squad, seeded 12th at the 16-team tourney, discovered what it takes to compete against elite competition at the Ontario Federation of Schools Athletic Association (OFSAA) championship in Stratford.

Not surprisingly, the young team had trouble finding its footing at OFSAA. In their first game against No. 5-seeded Anderson CVI of Whitby, the Flames were torched 9-1. "After the game, I talked to their coach and he said he could tell we were young," said Bill Bazinet, who coaches the Flames with Dave Chambers. "He noted our girls were remarkably smaller than most other teams, but also said our team was fast and didn't lack skill."

It was a solid assessment of the team, said Bazinet. This year's Flames squad is made up of six Grade 9 students, six Grade 10 students and just two Grade 12 students. Most other teams at OFSAA boasted experienced lineups comprised mostly of senior students.

Despite the lopsided score in the opener, Fogarty rebounded in their second game, skating to an impressive 5-3 victory over Stratford Northwestern, the 15th ranked team. "It was a good bounce-back game - a fun, back-and-forth game that had a healthy dose of penalties," said Bazinet. "(Goalie) Paige Stachura made three huge saves during a second-period barrage and was really strong."

In their final game against a deep, strong team from Grimsby, the Flames fell 6-1. Despite winning just one of three games, Bazinet was pleased with the effort from his Georgian Bay Secondary School Association (GBSSA) champs.

"We are rebuilding, so we were pleasantly surprised to win GBs and to even make OFSAA this early in the rebuild," said the long-time coach, who noted it's been seven years between OFSAA appearances for the team. "I'm proud of our girls and we're excited about what we have to build on."

He hopes the team's resurgence will create renewed interest in girls' high-school hockey locally. "We want the community to know that we're building something here - there's excitement percolating about the future of the program."

While there is a solid nucleus of 14 athletes looking to return next year, Bazinet said he would be ecstatic if the number of girls at tryouts went from 20 to 35. And to capitalize on the somewhat unexpected success, he is partnering with a local company, Peak Performance (co-owned by his brother Taylor Bazinet and Brandon Peacock) to provide the athletes with dryland training to supplement their on-ice work.

On top of that, Flames alumnus Hailey Webb, a former athlete of the year at the Commerce Road school, contacted Bazinet and offered to lend a hand to help mentor the young squad. "She is moving back to Orillia and, when her schedule permits, is hoping to help at practices," said Bazinet, noting Webb was part of a strong Fogarty team that last competed at OFSAA.

"Our goal is to build on what was started this year and to create a winning culture here," said Bazinet. "We are excited about the coming years for this group."

