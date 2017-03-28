OSS students compete at Sears Drama Festival

A song of hope is all that is needed to follow your dreams.

That was what Orillia Secondary School (OSS) drama club students aspired to share with audiences at a recent performance for the Sears Ontario Drama Festival held earlier this month at Georgian College.

The musical, Letters from Broadway, followed the journey of a girl as she finds her way from being an orphan to being adopted and eventually leaving home for New York to make it on the big stage.

But the message isn't limited to making it in the entertainment world, said Victoria Westlake.

"It's not just someone making it on Broadway, it was about someone becoming a famous chef or ballerina or doing anything they want to do," she said.

The 17-year-old, along with fellow performers, had the opportunity to write and compose all four songs featured in the play, winning the team an award of merit for original musical compilation.

"It was just really fun being able to write the songs," Westlake said, explaining she had personal points of reference for some of them but had to develop a perspective for others. "For the 'Imagination' song, which was very child-like, I thought back on times when I would sit in front of the TV watching Treehouse TV and listen to Barney singing."

For the song, "Alone," said Westlake, the students found it easier to identify through personal experiences.

"The lead doesn't look like she can be a relatable character," she said. "But if you look at her closely, there are aspects that people can relate to, like everybody can feel alone at times."

Gillian Hunnisett, 16, who played the lead, could identify with the character in the song, but had to dig deeper for playing the orphaned character as it develops over time.

"You have to make connections even if you haven't been in that position yourself," she said. "So I had to think back on times I've been wronged or I know of someone who has been wronged -- even if it isn't existing, you can still channel the same feeling."

Even though the group of 22 students didn't make it through to the next stage, the memories they made on the bigger stage and the lessons they learned were reward enough, said Hunnisett.

"Even though we didn't win, we're so happy we did this. The memories we made as a team and everything we did together was important," she said. "I think it taught me more about to interact with people around me and learn about myself,"

Westlake agreed and added it helped her better adapt at handling criticism and learning to go with the flow as things can change rapidly during a production.

Something stage manager Katlyn Reynolds became very familiar with during the process.

"It was bigger than I am used to here," said the 17-year-old. "(But) it's always my favourite part of show night. Getting to see all the hard work we've put in for months and months, all the criticisms and notes come together collaboratively. The audiences enjoyed it, and it was a rush. It's like getting to the end of the journey."

Leanne Young, the teacher who wrote the play based on memories of time spent with a late close friend, was very proud of the students.

"I couldn't have asked for a more dedicated, committed and talented group," she said. "Drama kids are unique. We become a very tight-knit family, and it's the highlight of my career to watch them evolve throughout the process."

