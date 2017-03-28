Improving response times and adding another fire station in the west end of the city were among recommendations included the Orillia fire protection services master plan.

The report, presented to council committee Monday, showed that average response times to anywhere in the city from stations 1 and 2 can be up to eight minutes, said Ralph Dominelli, fire chief.

"We could drop that down to four or five minutes if we added a third station in West Ridge," he said.

According to National Fire Protection Act standards mentioned in the report, times for a 2,000-sq-feet single-family dwelling in an urban area for 15 staff, should be nine minutes in 80% of the cases.

And although the city has 45 firefighters, there have been times when station 2 has only had two full-time firefighters on duty to respond to calls for assistance, said the report.

Dominelli said the department can do better by doing things differently. For instance, by having more firefighters on-duty.

"One of the recommendations is that we should try and maintain a minimum of eight firefighters (four at each station) on-duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week," he said. "Right now, that's happening about 51% of the time, due to vacation, training, illness and injuries."

An option could be for existing staff to work overtime, said Dominelli, adding that even though there is no estimate for how much that would cost, calculations done by Orillia Fire in the last couple years have shown it would be over its budget for overtime.

As for adding a third station in the city, Dominelli said, depending on the growth of the population and development in the city, a third station could be needed in the next 10 years or sooner.

The new station would follow the pattern of station 2, which is a 6,400-sq-feet, two-bay fire station, and be located between Hwy 12 and Hwy 11 in West Ridge, he said, referring to a station location study done a few years ago.

"That's probably what we would be recommending at this time," said Dominelli. "We don't know what the future holds, but we will accommodate what the need of the city is."

Another recommendation that comes out of the report is increasing education about fire safety.

"The biggest part is educating people about fire safety, and that's what we want to focus on," said Dominelli. "The third line of defence is putting the fire out, the first two are educating people and enforcing rules."

The report recommends Orillia Fire look into collaborating with neighbouring municipalities to share costs for a public education officer.

Dominelli said Orillia Fire isn't lacking in education campaigns but more can still be done.

"We do get out to the schools," he said. "We're on Twitter, and we have a very well-written and organized website we promote. Our firefighters are out at community events promoting fire safety."

One of the public-education campaigns Orillia Fire does is the smoke-alarm program from April until October during which firefighters go door-to-door ensuring residents have enough fire and carbon monoxide alarms and the instruments are working well.

"If there are batteries to be replaced, we will do that and request the homeowner to supply us with new ones in 24 hours," said Dominelli. "If they're missing a fire alarm, we will provide one with the promise they will bring us back one within 24 hours."

In the past, the fire department has had to lay charges on homeowners for faulty or outdated fire alarms, he added.

For Dominelli, the fire plan is a report card that showed staff how well the department serves the municipality and what areas it needs to improve.

"It's definitely a positive and gives us a road map to look at improving the efficiency of the department," he said. "We are doing a good job of meeting our needs and circumstances."

