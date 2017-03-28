LETTER: No neutral taxes

There has recently been much talk of electric power cost and carbon emission reduction.

The fact is, that while power costs have increased, the opposition parties have managed to make a mountain out of a molehill. The Conservative Party has been leading the charge with the party's latest statement that the Conservatives would bring in a revenue-neutral plan. Taxes can never be neutral! Taxes always shift resources from one person to the next and always use up some money in administration.

The opposition party's onslaught has forced the Liberals to do something and they chose to extend the repayment of outstanding power cost. This is not ideal, but not a disaster either. The province (i.e. we, the taxpayers) are now in deeper dept than we should be, and none of the three parties are recommending serious steps to reduce the debt. So, one more repayment delay is not the end.

All of this political maneuvering does not resolve the serious hardship that a few customers face. Their help has to and should come from income support, changing their heat source, possible relocation or a combination of these actions, none of which are the responsibility of the electric power suppliers.

Konrad Brenner

Ramara