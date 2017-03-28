Simcoe County’s population continues to grow, but response times to emergencies by county paramedics are shrinking.

Last year, Simcoe County paramedics had a 6.8% increase in calls and in 2015 the average emergency response time across the county was eight minutes and 15 seconds.

In 2016 it was 7:45.

Response times in more urban areas are typically faster – in Collingwood, for instance, the average time last year was 5:36 - while lower-density areas have longer times, according to Andrew Robert, director and chief of the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services.

County councillors mulled over Robert’s report at the committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, where he outlined response targets based on the type of calls paramedics respond to.

In instances of cardiac arrest, cardiac arrest/critically ill or less acute calls, response times in 2016 improved over the previous year.

“All response time targets have been met in 2016,” Robert said in his report to county councillors. “Paramedic arrival times to critical and very ill patients have improved markedly.”

Calls for service in 2012 were 50,422, which increased to 64,546 last year.

The paramedic services budget of approximately $53 million for expenditures in 2017 – which includes the county and the separated cities of Barrie and Orillia – provides land ambulance services at primary- and advanced-care paramedic levels of service with a required response time, in addition to training programs, public education and public access defibrillator programs.

That takes into account almost 70,000 annual calls and responses as well as capital projects, which includes station development as well as vehicle and equipment replacements.

The county has joint ownership in one paramedic station and owns two others. The remaining 14 stations are leased.

But as the demographics of the county changes, the Paramedic Services Facility Plan is a “living document” which will be updated periodically, Robert said in his report to county councillors.

The long-term plan will include a "hub and post" configuration throughout the county, where a hub is a larger facility that includes larger equipment, multiple vehicle bays and supplies, while a post would be a smaller facility with, ideally, one vehicle bay and a computer room.

“There are partnerships in facility development as is the case for the Barrie hub – the First Responders Campus - where we are working with the City of Barrie and the Barrie police,” Robert said. “We are also working with the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury in the planning for the Bradford station.

“We have already co-developed a facility with Clearview Township that also supports an OPP presence," he added. "Some of the posts also demonstrate partnerships, such as those in Ramara and Adjala-Tosorontio.”

The paramedic facility in Stayner, constructed in 2012 in partnership with Clearview Township, is the first county-owned and operated paramedic services facility approved through the long-term plan.

Robert said county staff has developed the facility plan to take into account current and expected demand, impact on the county’s budget, the status of current facilities and possible partnerships.

“It can be a challenge to predict the time it may take to acquire land, obtain approvals or align partnership opportunities in order to execute the plan and the timing of projects may be adjusted as partnership opportunities (possibly with police, fire departments and municipalities) arise,” he said.

