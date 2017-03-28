PHILADELPHIA -

Craig Anderson took the blame for this one.

Yes, the Ottawa Senators picked up a valuable point to move a step closer to clinching a playoff spot, but they weren’t able to give goalie Anderson a hand after his third period error sent this to OT and the club dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center.

Jordan Weal scored the winner in the shootout for the Flyers.

Kyle Turris and Erik Karlsson did the scoring for the Senators on goalie Steve Mason in regulation while Weal tied it up after Anderson’s gaffe and Brayden Schenn also chipped in for the Flyers. The Senators were outshot 35-28 by the Flyers.

“It was a horrible read by me and our guys deserve better than that,” a frustrated Anderson said.

A giveaway by Anderson with the Senators holding a 2-1 lead in the third resulted in the tying goal by Weal. Trying to play the puck behind the net, Anderson gave it up to Weal and then tried to dive back into the net, but he had no chance of getting there so it was tied with 5:59 left.

Coach Guy Boucher tried to challenge for goalie interference because Wayne Simmonds got in the way of Anderson trying to get back, but there was no way this goal was going to be overturned.

“It’s too risky. I should know better,” Anderson said. “The guys worked way too hard, we worked way too well to burn a point. It’s just learn from it. The guy’s played outstanding. This one comes down to one play.

“The cloud over us is going to be that play whether we get a point or not. If I could do it over again, I’d do something different. I have to learn from it and go ahead.”

Boucher said they won’t hold it against Anderson.

“Everybody was feeling for him. It happens,” Boucher said. “If there’s no mistake, it stays 2-1 and everybody is happy. We’re not going to look at it as our goalie made this gigantic mistake. It happens. For all the saves he’s made this year, all the times he’s made us one, he gave us (one point) tonight as well.

“He gave us a point as well because he played well before that mistake. We’re all behind him. He’s played terrific for us. You can look at it two ways: We lost a point or we gained one and I’d rather look at it that we’re on the road and we gained one.”

Until then, it Iooked like the Senators safely had the two points tucked away when Turris took a feed from Ceci and fired it by Mason on the glove side with 7:35 left. That gave the Senators a 2-1 lead, but nothing has come easy for them this season so why would it now?

“It was just a really frustrating night,” said Turris, who hit the post in OT. “We had tons of missed opportunities. I probably had four or five I could get better whack. It happens.

“We got something out of it. We did (by getting a point) but it would have been nice to have two.”

The Flyers may be on the verge of being mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but they weren’t about to hand anything to the Senators. Ottawa would like to get a playoff spot wrapped up as quickly as possible with only six games remaining in the regular season.

Schenn tied it up 1-1 in the first on a Flyers power play at 18:34, when he tipped it by Anderson.

However, Anderson did make some big stops earlier to allow Ottawa to take the lead and the Senators made a late push and a power play goal from Karlsson, his 15th of the season at 16:25, allowed Ottawa to open the scoring. He fired a shot through a crowd that Mason didn’t see.

The Senators thought they had scored only moments earlier when Ryan Dzingel tipped a shot off the post and then followed it up by firing it past Mason when Burrows couldn’t put it home on the doorstep.

It was ruled by the NHL’s situation room the net was off its moorings before Dzingel put it home and there wasn’t much of an argument. The Senators weren’t completely pleased with their effort.

“They’re playing pretty desperate right now. They need wins and we knew they were going to come hard at us. They were coming hard on the forecheck and there were times we had a tough time handling that,” Ceci said. “I thought we played pretty solid.”

The Senators face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at the Xcel Energy Centre at 8 p.m. as this trip continues.